x
site logo
Column

Is Biden's vaccine mandate legal? It doesn't matter.

The administration knows employer mandates are likely legal, and it has decided the economic and public health benefits of a requirement are worth the risk of a judicial defeat later.

Published Sept. 10, 2021
Kate Tornone's headshot
Lead Editor
Kendall Davis/Higher Ed Dive

First published on

In "Other Duties as Assigned," HR Dive Lead Editor Kate Tornone weighs in on employment trends, compliance best practices and, of course, the situations that require you to go above and beyond your normal duties. Today: leading an economic and public health recovery effort.

When President Joe Biden announced Thursday that the government would soon require many employers to mandate coronavirus vaccines for workers, there was much hand-wringing about the rule's legality.

Is it legal? And, if so, is it enforceable?

It doesn't matter.

The administration is frustrated with the damage done by those who remain unvaccinated, Biden said. The goal is to move to save lives and get the economy back on track as fast as possible. And Biden has long taken the position that employers are the ones that can do that.

We've also known for some time that employer vaccine mandates are likely legal, assuming accommodations are provided for those who cannot receive the shot due to a disability or sincerely-held religious belief.

But while some businesses adopted vaccine mandates in recent weeks, others hesitated. Various employment law attorneys have told HR Dive reporters that clients are interested in such policies, but worry about legal challenges.

This newly announced standard is designed to assuage those worries more than assurances from enforcement agencies could.

It's designed to take the onus off employers and allow them to point to a federal requirement.

It's designed to level the playing field in the competition for talent. Fewer employees will quit over a mandate when competitors are subject to the same requirement.

And it's designed to get employers to adopt mandates now — before OSHA can publish a standard and before there's any meaningful legal challenge to it.

The administration knows employers are likely on solid legal ground when they adopt mandates, and it has decided that if an OSHA standard can get more shots in arms, the economic and public health benefits that could be gained today are worth the risk of a judicial defeat later.

Follow on Twitter

Editors' picks

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Marcus Ingram via Getty Images
    Q&A

    Why Spelman College is offering online certificates

    Associate Provost Tiffany Watson discusses launching eSpelman at the women's liberal arts HBCU in Atlanta.

    By Rick Seltzer • Aug. 30, 2021
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Jeff J Mitchell via Getty Images

    Will full FDA approval of a coronavirus vaccine alter colleges' fall plans?

    The move, which the agency made Monday, may not change colleges' legal considerations, experts say. But it could offer a chance to build trust.

    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • Updated: Aug. 23, 2021

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    Aligning Curriculum to Outcomes, Ease Skillways™ Transforms the Learner Experience
    Press Release from
    Ease Learning
    Delta Variant Has Families Considering Tuition Insurance In Case Student Unexpectedly Withdr...
    Press Release from
    GradGuard
    Gale Launches New Accredited Online Adult High School Program to Public Libraries
    Press Release from
    Gale, part of Cengage Group
    College Students Support Campus COVID-19 Vaccine and Mask Mandates, New Survey by TimelyMD F...
    Press Release from
    TimelyMD
    View all | Post a press release
    Editors' picks
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Octavio Jones via Getty Images
    Opinion

    Empty campus communications can't replace real diversity, equity and inclusion work

    Two higher ed communication consultants say actions speak louder than words when it comes to diversity, equity and inclusion.

    By Teresa Valerio Parrot and Erin Hennessy • Aug. 31, 2021
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Jeff J Mitchell via Getty Images

    Will full FDA approval of a coronavirus vaccine alter colleges' fall plans?

    The move, which the agency made Monday, may not change colleges' legal considerations, experts say. But it could offer a chance to build trust.

    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • Updated: Aug. 23, 2021
    • Latest in Policy & Legal
    Column
  • Is Biden's vaccine mandate legal? It doesn't matter.
    By Kate Tornone • Sept. 10, 2021
  • Feds to require large employers mandate coronavirus vaccine
    By Ryan Golden • Sept. 10, 2021
  • Mills officials countersue alumnae association over merger plan
    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • Sept. 08, 2021
  • New Biden executive order seeks to boost HBCUs
    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • Sept. 07, 2021
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.