Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear vetoes bill to ban DEI at public colleges

Civil rights groups in the state celebrated the move, but Republicans are expected to override the governor’s decision next week.

Published March 21, 2025
Laura Spitalniak's headshot
Editor
.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear arrives at an event on March 9, 2025, in Selma, Al. Beshear said Thursday that the state "should be embracing diversity, not banning it." Michael M. Santiago / Staff via Getty Images
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday vetoed a bill aiming to ban the state's public colleges from spending money on diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

"We've worked hard to make our commonwealth a welcoming place," the Democratic governor said in a social media post Thursday. "House Bill 4 takes us away from that. We should be embracing diversity, not banning it."

But Beshear's veto will likely prove to be strictly symbolic, as the state's Republican lawmakers hold a veto-proof supermajority. 

State Rep. Josh Calloway, a co-sponsor of the bill, said Thursday that the Legislature plans to override Beshear’s veto next week and blasted the governor's decision.

"His veto of our bill to end DEI in colleges is nothing but political theater, and the people of Kentucky see right through it," he posted on social media.

The legislation — which offered exemptions for programs required by federal and state law — also seeks to bar colleges from requiring students to take classes that would "indoctrinate participants with a discriminatory concept," which it defines as promoting "differential treatment or benefits conferred to individuals on the basis of religion, race, sex, color, or national origin."

And it would prohibit Kentucky’s higher education coordinating board from approving degree programs with such courses, as well as ban colleges from using diversity statements or requiring employees to undergo DEI training.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky praised Beshear's decision. 

"Thank you, Governor, for recognizing that diversity makes us stronger, equity makes us fair, and inclusion is a Kentucky value," the organization said on social media Thursday.

Should the lawmakers enact the legislation, public colleges would have until the end of June to eliminate all DEI positions and offices.

Kentucky colleges are facing attacks on DEI at the federal level as well.

The University of Kentucky is one of more than 50 colleges facing investigations by the U.S. Department of Education over allegations that they offer programs with race-based restrictions.

On Wednesday, university President Eli Capilouto said that his institution had minimal engagement with the The PhD Project, the organization at the center of the majority of the department's probes. 

Nevertheless, Capilouto said the University of Kentucky had formally cut ties with the group and will fully cooperate with the federal investigation. 

The university previously eliminated its DEI center in August, citing looming state legislation.

Filed Under: Policy & Legal

Latest in Policy & Legal
