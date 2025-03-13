Kentucky lawmakers vote to ban DEI spending at public colleges

Listen to the article 5 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

Dive Brief:

Kentucky lawmakers passed a bill Thursday that would prohibit public colleges from using any funds for diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, sending the bill to the governor’s desk.

The state Senate passed the bill in a 32-6 vote Wednesday night , largely along party lines. House lawmakers gave the bill their final approval Thursday morning, according to local media. If signed into law, public colleges would have until the end of June to eliminate all DEI positions and offices.

Democrat Gov. Andy Beshear, who has previously opposed efforts to limit DEI at public colleges, said Thursday that he intends to closely review the bill but appeared skeptical. "We certainly don't want to impact the flexibility of our universities" to recruit and retain diverse student bodies, he said. However, Republican lawmakers have a veto-proof legislative supermajority.

Dive Insight:

In addition to the ban on DEI spending, the bill seeks to limit the classes that colleges could require students to take. It would prohibit courses designed primarily “to indoctrinate participants with a discriminatory concept" and bar the Council on Postsecondary Education, Kentucky’s higher education coordinating board, from approving degree programs that require students to take such classes.

The bill defines discriminatory concepts as those justifying or promoting “differential treatment or benefits conferred to individuals on the basis of religion, race, sex, color, or national origin.”

The bill would also prohibit colleges from using diversity statements — descriptions of one’s experiences with and commitment to diverse student populations. And it would bar colleges from requiring employees or students to undergo diversity training.

The legislation would exempt DEI training and programs required by federal and state law.

Additionally, the bill requires state colleges to undergo audits every four years to prove they did not spend funds on DEI.

State Sen. Stephen West, a Republican, said Wednesday that the legislation had been "fully vetted" and that every college that would be affected by the bill had the opportunity to submit input.

In support of the bill, West, the chair of the Senate education committee, cited the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2023 decision banning race-conscious admissions practices.

While the court’s ruling exclusively addressed admissions, West applied it to higher education more broadly — an interpretation also adopted by the U.S. Department of Education, and one that is becoming increasingly popular among conservative critics of DEI.

Similarly, West raised a common criticism of college DEI — alleging that it holds White students responsible for a past in which they did not play a role.

He cited his youngest son during Wednesday's hearing. “He's responsible for himself and should not be made to feel less than, and this applies to every student, no matter what your race, creed, national origin, sex," West said.

Democratic State Sen. Keturah Herron pushed back against West’s argument.

“I know that you said that you are not responsible for the sins of the past, and you’re not,” Herron told West on Wednesday. “You’re not responsible for the things that have happened to my mother or my life experiences either. However, you are responsible, and we are responsible — this whole body is responsible — for what we do today moving forward.”

Student and faculty groups have also opposed the bill, saying it would eliminate grants and programs that are crucial to the success of students from underrepresented backgrounds.

But even with Beshear's anticipated veto, some Kentucky college leaders have been operating under the assumption that HB 4 — or a bill like it — would become law this year.

The University of Kentucky dissolved its DEI center in August, with Northern Kentucky University doing the same shortly thereafter.

At the time, Eli Capilouto, president of the University of Kentucky, said lawmakers signaled their intent to restrict diversity efforts, forcing his institution to prepare.

“Kentucky legislators have made clear to me in our conversations that they are exploring these issues again as they prepare for the 2025 legislative session,” he said. “If we are to be a campus for everyone, we must demonstrate to ourselves and to those who support and invest in us our commitment to the idea that everyone belongs — both in what we say and in what we do.”