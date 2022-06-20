 Skip to main content
Last week's big number: $113B

A recap of last week’s major higher ed news shows how much state and local funding went to colleges across the country in 2021.

Published June 20, 2022
By Higher Ed Dive Staff
Alex Wong via Getty Images
All summer, we’re recapping the previous week with some of the biggest numbers, quotes or takeaways in higher ed.

LAST WEEK’S BIG NUMBERS
 
$113 billion+
Support for postsecondary education from state and local governments across the country in 2021, according to the State Higher Education Executive Officers Association. Almost $4 billion was federal coronavirus aid, but funding levels still didn’t rise to heights seen before the Great Recession on a per-student basis.
 
$73 million
Extra coronavirus aid mistakenly allocated to 24 colleges from April 2020 through August 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Inspector General. No grant money was ultimately misspent as colleges didn’t draw on the extra funding, returned it or made other adjustments.
LAST WEEK’S BIG QUOTE
 
“Conducting our summer residencies on another campus offering full amenities allows VCFA to provide the exceptional learning experience our students expect.”
One reason the the Vermont College of Fine Arts gave for its decision to relocate in-person residencies next year from its Montpelier location to the campus of Colorado College.

    Adrian Bretscher via Getty Images
    Opinion

    How to address cyber threats against higher ed

    Colleges are high-value targets for cyberattacks. Leaders who prepare now will be better positioned if one comes, write KPMG experts.

    By David Gagnon, Tony Hubbard and Kathy Cruz • June 6, 2022
  • Image attribution tooltip
    Permission granted by Sam Jackson, Hampshire College
    Q&A

    How Hampshire College is rebuilding its enrollment

    "You have got to be very clear about what you do well and how what you do well matters," President Ed Wingenbach said.

    By Rick Seltzer • May 27, 2022

