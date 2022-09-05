 Skip to main content
Last week’s big number: 25 times more likely to have a parent with a Ph.D.

A recap of last week’s major higher ed news starts with a look at faculty members’ family backgrounds.

Published Sept. 5, 2022
By Higher Ed Dive Staff
LAST WEEK’S BIG NUMBERS
 
25 times
Tenure-track faculty are as much as 25 times more likely to have a parent with a doctorate than the general population, according to researchers who published findings in the peer-reviewed journal Nature Human Behaviour.
 
Less than 10%
The employee response rate in the State University System of Florida to a state-mandated survey to measure “intellectual freedom and viewpoint diversity” on campuses. That was still higher than the response rate for students, which was under 3%.
 
79,000
Roughly 79,000 borrowers who attended Westwood College, a for-profit chain that closed in 2016, will receive $1.5 billion in student loan forgiveness after the U.S. Department of Education said the institution “engaged in widespread misrepresentations” about the value of its credentials and students' employment prospects.

