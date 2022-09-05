All summer, we’re recapping the previous week with some of the biggest numbers, quotes or takeaways in higher ed.
Last week’s big number: 25 times more likely to have a parent with a Ph.D.
A recap of last week’s major higher ed news starts with a look at faculty members’ family backgrounds.
Recommended Reading
- Tenure-track faculty are likely to have parents who went to grad school — a trend that hasn’t changed for 50 years By Laura Spitalniak • Aug. 31, 2022
- Not even 3% of Florida university system students respond to ‘viewpoint diversity’ survey By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • Aug. 29, 2022
- Education Department grants $1.5B in debt relief for Westwood students By Natalie Schwartz • Aug. 30, 2022