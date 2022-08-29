 Skip to main content
site logo

Last week’s big number: 8 million borrowers in line for automatic debt forgiveness

A recap of last week’s major higher ed news starts with President Joe Biden’s long-anticipated student debt relief plan.

Published Aug. 29, 2022
By Higher Ed Dive Staff
President Joe Biden stands in front of a painting.
Alex Wong via Getty Images
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

All summer, we’re recapping the previous week with some of the biggest numbers, quotes or takeaways in higher ed.

LAST WEEK’S BIG NUMBERS
 
8 million
Number of borrowers that may be eligible to receive automatic debt relief under an income-capped plan President Joe Biden announced to forgive up to $10,000 in debt for most borrowers and as much as $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients. Borrowers will receive automatic relief if the U.S. Department of Education has necessary income data. Others will need to fill out a form.
 
42%
Share of parents who said possible debt caused them anxiety in their children’s college searches, according to a new survey from consultant EAB. That trailed college costs, cited by over 60% of parents, but edged out students’ ability to land scholarships, which caused 40% of parents to worry.
LAST WEEK’S BIG QUOTE
 
“A record of sporadic and discretionary use of room scans does not permit a finding that rooms scans are truly, and uniquely, effective at preserving test integrity.”
U.S. District Judge J. Philip Calabrese ruled in favor of a student who sued Cleveland State University over a requirement that he submit to a camera scan of his bedroom before taking a remote chemistry test. Calabrese found that the public institution violated the Fourth Amendment’s protection against unreasonable government searches and seizures, a blow against remote proctoring practices.

Recommended Reading

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Winners of Blueprint Prep’s $20,000 Law School Tuition Scholarship Announced
From Blueprint Prep
August 22, 2022
WorldCat.org Puts The World's Libraries At People's Fingertips
From WorldCat.org
August 24, 2022
Study Shows The Constructive Dialogue Institute's Digital Program Reduces Toxic Polarization A…
From Constructive Dialogue Institute
August 10, 2022
Course Sharing Platform Recognized in Higher Education Tech Landscape
From Quottly
August 23, 2022
Editors' picks
Latest in Online Learning
© 2022 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell