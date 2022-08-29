All summer, we’re recapping the previous week with some of the biggest numbers, quotes or takeaways in higher ed.
Last week’s big number: 8 million borrowers in line for automatic debt forgiveness
A recap of last week’s major higher ed news starts with President Joe Biden’s long-anticipated student debt relief plan.
LAST WEEK’S BIG NUMBERS
8 million
Number of borrowers that may be eligible to receive automatic debt relief under an income-capped plan President Joe Biden announced to forgive up to $10,000 in debt for most borrowers and as much as $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients. Borrowers will receive automatic relief if the U.S. Department of Education has necessary income data. Others will need to fill out a form.
42%
Share of parents who said possible debt caused them anxiety in their children’s college searches, according to a new survey from consultant EAB. That trailed college costs, cited by over 60% of parents, but edged out students’ ability to land scholarships, which caused 40% of parents to worry.
LAST WEEK’S BIG QUOTE
“A record of sporadic and discretionary use of room scans does not permit a finding that rooms scans are truly, and uniquely, effective at preserving test integrity.”
U.S. District Judge J. Philip Calabrese ruled in favor of a student who sued Cleveland State University over a requirement that he submit to a camera scan of his bedroom before taking a remote chemistry test. Calabrese found that the public institution violated the Fourth Amendment’s protection against unreasonable government searches and seizures, a blow against remote proctoring practices.
