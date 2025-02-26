 Skip to main content
close search
site logo

Liberty University must face former trans worker’s discrimination claim, judge rules

Title VII’s religious exceptions do not apply to the situation at hand, in which a transgender worker was fired for disclosing her status and intent to transition, the court found.

Published Feb. 26, 2025
Emilie Shumway's headshot
Editor
Liberty University
Liberty University, located in Lynchburg, Virginia, is seen above. The university must face discrimination charges from a transgender worker who said she was fired for transitioning. "Liberty University" by Taber Andrew Bain is licensed under CC BY 2.0

First published on

HR Dive
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

A worker who was fired by Liberty University for disclosing her transgender status and announcing her intention to transition may proceed with her employment discrimination case against the institution, a Virginia district court judge ruled Feb. 21 (Zinski v. Liberty University). 

The case involved a worker who was hired in February 2023 as an IT apprentice at the university’s IT help desk. She received positive performance reviews until July of that year, when she emailed Liberty’s HR department, explaining that she was a transgender woman, had been undergoing hormone replacement therapy and would be legally changing her name, according to court documents. An HR representative promised to follow up with her.

Shortly thereafter, after hearing nothing, the worker reached out again and was scheduled for a meeting later the same day. She was presented with a letter terminating her employment and explaining that her decision to transition violated Liberty’s religious beliefs and its Doctrinal Statement

In response to the worker’s lawsuit, Liberty University argued that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (among other laws) allow religious employers to discriminate on the basis of religion, contending that the worker’s firing was religion-based rather than sex-based in discriminatory nature. 

While Judge Norman Moon appreciated that the case presents a “novel question of law in the Fourth Circuit,” he ultimately found current case law didn’t fully or clearly support the university’s argument. 

“If discharge based upon transgender status is sex discrimination under Title VII generally, it follows that the same should be true for religious employers, who, it has been shown, were not granted an exception from the prohibition against sex discrimination,” Judge Moon said in his order denying the university’s motion to dismiss the case. “They have been entitled to discriminate on the basis of religion but on no other grounds.”

Judge Moon pointed out that “no source of law … answers the question before us,” but “we find that a decision to the contrary would portend far-reaching and detrimental consequences for our system of civil law and the separation between church and state.”

“This case — and the law it implicates — points to the delicate balance between two competing and laudable objectives: eradicating discrimination in employment, on the one hand, and affording religious institutions the freedom to cultivate a workforce that conforms to its doctrinal principles, on the other,” Moon wrote. “We find that our holding today — that religious institutions cannot discriminate on the basis of sex, even if motivated by religion — most appropriately maintains this balance.”

Editors' picks

  • College students walk down a pathway.
    Image attribution tooltip
    vm via Getty Images
    Image attribution tooltip
    Deep Dive

    6 higher education trends to watch in 2025

    College leaders will likely grapple with budgetary strains, federal policy shifts and continued enrollment challenges in the year ahead.

    By Natalie Schwartz, Laura Spitalniak and Ben Unglesbee • Updated Jan. 14, 2025
  • Graduates receive a certificate at the university
    Image attribution tooltip
    Rattankun Thongbun/iStock via Getty Images
    Image attribution tooltip

    The coming decline in high school graduate counts, in 5 charts

    A recent forecast dove deep into the demographics and number of future traditional-aged college prospects. The news wasn’t all bad.

    By Ben Unglesbee • Jan. 27, 2025

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Joyce University Expands Nursing & Healthcare Education to Students in Ohio and South Carolina
From Joyce University of Nursing and Health Sciences
February 12, 2025
Violinist Cho-Liang Lin: Music Ed Needs a Balance of Tech and Tradition
From Opus 3 Artists
February 10, 2025
Pathify Nabs $25 Million to Support Continued Growth and Innovation
From Pathify
February 13, 2025
University of Kansas School of Business Partners with InScribe to Enhance MBA Program Experien…
From InScribe Education
February 11, 2025
Editors' picks
  • College students walk down a pathway.
    Image attribution tooltip
    vm via Getty Images
    Image attribution tooltip
    Deep Dive

    6 higher education trends to watch in 2025

    College leaders will likely grapple with budgetary strains, federal policy shifts and continued enrollment challenges in the year ahead.

    By Natalie Schwartz, Laura Spitalniak and Ben Unglesbee • Updated Jan. 14, 2025
  • Graduates receive a certificate at the university
    Image attribution tooltip
    Rattankun Thongbun/iStock via Getty Images
    Image attribution tooltip

    The coming decline in high school graduate counts, in 5 charts

    A recent forecast dove deep into the demographics and number of future traditional-aged college prospects. The news wasn’t all bad.

    By Ben Unglesbee • Jan. 27, 2025
Latest in Policy & Legal
Industry Dive is an Informa TechTarget business.
© 2025 TechTarget, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell
This website is owned and operated by Informa TechTarget, part of a global network that informs, influences and connects the world's technology buyers and sellers. All copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. TechTarget, Inc.'s registered office is 275 Grove St. Newton, MA 02466.