Lincoln College, a predominantly Black institution, to close in May

citing a recent cyberattack and pandemic-induced challenges that worsened its financial position.

based in central Illinois, will close in May,

The 157-year old college said it pursued fundraising efforts, employee consolidation and the sale of assets to try to stabilize its finances, without success.

It will formally shut down May 13.

All employees will be laid off by that date.

Officials did not announce arrangements for current students to complete their studies at another institution