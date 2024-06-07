 Skip to main content
Dive Brief

Love’s rolls out free education perks for workers

The “Fuel Your Growth” program offers degree programs, certifications and more.

Published June 7, 2024
Jessica Loder's headshot
Editor
A photo of a person inside a store, arranging items on a shelf. The person is wearing a nametag that reads "Love's" and "Meredith."
Love's Travel Stops is now offering a tuition-free employee education benefit for its workers called "Fuel Your Growth." Permission granted by Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores

First published on

C-Store Dive

Dive Brief:

  • Love’s Travel Stops is offering its employees tuition-free education and skill development through a partnership with online education and mobility provider Guild, the travel center chain has announced. 
  • The program, called “Fuel Your Growth,” is available to the company’s nearly 40,000 full- and part-time employees in the U.S. once they’ve worked with the company for more than 30 days. 
  • The June 3 announcement comes a couple weeks after convenience store company Weigel’s unveiled an employee rewards program.

Dive Insight:

As labor continues to be a challenge for c-stores and retail in general — the separation rate for retail in March was 4%, compared to 3.3% for the total U.S. job market, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics —  companies are coming up with more unique ways to entice and retain employees. 

Fuel Your Growth will help workers earn high school or undergraduate degrees; obtain certifications in areas like accounting, web app development and leadership; take part in bootcamps on topics like career readiness; and take language learning classes for free, according to the release. The classes come from institutions like Yale, Cornell and the University of Denver.

Employees can also access career services, coaching support and other resources. 

“When we make the decision to hire someone, we intend to support them from the day they are hired until they retire,” said Les Thompson, chief human resources officer of Love’s. “By investing in the growth of Love’s talented team, we meet them where they are in their learning and development journey while eliminating prohibitive cost barriers.”

The programs have all been designed to help working adults balance their jobs, education and personal lives, according to the release. 

“Love’s stands out as an industry innovator, thinking big about how to harness opportunities and foster mobility within their workforce through a skilling strategy built for all employees,” said Terrence Cummings, chief opportunity officer at Guild.

Oklahoma City based Love’s operates 641 travel stops across 42 states. It also operates 430 truck service centers.

Editors' picks

  • A beauty school student practices cutting and styling hair on a dummy.
    Image attribution tooltip
    Kemal Yildirim via Getty Images
    Image attribution tooltip

    Education Department sued over gainful employment rule

    The American Association of Cosmetology Schools said the rule is based on a “flawed” debt-to-earnings ratio.

    By Laura Spitalniak • Jan. 5, 2024
  • Professor teaching in a college classroom
    Image attribution tooltip
    monkeybusinessimages/Getty Images Plus via Getty Images
    Image attribution tooltip
    Deep Dive

    7 higher education trends to watch in 2024

    Colleges will likely grapple with continued consolidation, the rise of artificial intelligence and more attacks on diversity, equity and inclusion.

    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • Updated Jan. 8, 2024

Latest in Enrollment
