x
site logo
Brief

Maryland to give state HBCUs $577M to end long-running lawsuit

The image by Acutair1 is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0

Author

By

Published

March 24, 2021

Dive Brief: 

  • Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, signed legislation Wednesday giving the state's four HBCUs an additional $577 million spread out over a decade, effectively ending a 15-year lawsuit. 

  • Advocates for the state's HBCUs sued in 2006 saying the state had underfunded these institutions for years while allowing predominantly White schools to develop duplicative programs that drew away their students.

  • A federal judge wrote in a 2013 opinion that the duplication has a "palpable effect on student choice," but the case remained unresolved for years as the state and HBCU supporters struggled to agree during mediation. 

Dive Insight: 

The law requires Maryland to begin distributing the funds to HBCUs starting in 2023. They are meant to supplement rather than replace these schools' state allocations, according to a bill analysis

Maryland's HBCUs — the University of Maryland Eastern Shore and Coppin State, Bowie State and Morgan State universities — will be able to use the funds for the following: 

  • Scholarships and financial aid services. 

  • Faculty recruitment and development. 

  • Improving and expanding existing academic programs. 

  • Developing new academic programs, including those online. 

  • Academic support. 

  • Marketing. 

The money will only be distributed if the lawsuit's parties settle the case by June. However, an attorney representing the HBCU coalition said he didn't expect any trouble settling once the measure becomes law, The Associated Press reported

The University System of Maryland will help the HBCUs develop online programs through its academic innovation center, according to the bill analysis. The system will also tap UMUC Ventures  a nonprofit supporting the University of Maryland Global Campus, one of the nation's largest online institutions  for assistance with program development, back-office technology and instructional design. 

Hogan vetoed a similar bill last year, citing pandemic-related budget challenges. Maryland HBCU advocates previously rejected two separate proposals from Hogan to give HBCUs $100 million and $200 million. 

Donors and the federal government have made massive investments into HBCUs over the past year that could spark transformational change at these institutions. Billionaire philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott donated more than $500 million to HBCUs, while federal coronavirus relief legislation allocated several billions of dollars to these schools and canceled $1.3 billion of their debt. 

Still, this funding doesn't make up for systemic racism or bridge the divide between the endowments of HBCUs and many predominantly White institutions. HBCU leaders say ongoing support will be needed to make up for decades of underfunding.

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Policy & Legal Higher Ed

Editors' picks

  • story image Explore the Trendline
    Image attribution tooltip
    Photo by Christina @ wocintechchat.com on Unsplash
    Trendline

    Mental Health and Wellness

    This Trendline examines how colleges are adapting their mental healthcare to pandemic-era constraints.

    By Higher Ed Dive staff
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    James, Laura. Retrieved from Pexels.

    What colleges should know about the coronavirus variants

    Infectious disease and public health experts discuss whether institutions should step up safety measures in response to the new strains.

    By Natalie Schwartz • March 01, 2021

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    TimelyMD Survey Finds 4 of 5 College Students Still Stressed by COVID-19 After One Year
    Press Release from
    TimelyMD
    Lehigh University Elevates its Campus Experience by Installing Smart Lockers
    Press Release from
    Parcel Pending
    Marie Cini Named Acting CEO of ED2WORK, Outgoing CEO to Take on New Thought Leader Role
    Press Release from
    ED2WORK
    Industry Dive publications named finalists for Website of the Year; 14 Azbee Awards
    Press Release from
    Industry Dive
    View all | Post a press release
    Editors' picks
  • story image Explore the Trendline
    Image attribution tooltip
    Photo by Christina @ wocintechchat.com on Unsplash
    Trendline

    Mental Health and Wellness

    This Trendline examines how colleges are adapting their mental healthcare to pandemic-era constraints.

    By Higher Ed Dive staff
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    James, Laura. Retrieved from Pexels.

    What colleges should know about the coronavirus variants

    Infectious disease and public health experts discuss whether institutions should step up safety measures in response to the new strains.

    By Natalie Schwartz • March 01, 2021
    • Latest in Policy & Legal
  • Maryland to give state HBCUs $577M to end long-running lawsuit
    By Natalie Schwartz • March 24, 2021
  • Midwest accreditor's latest move highlights shift in college oversight
    By Hallie Busta • March 19, 2021
  • Lawmakers reintroduced the College Transparency Act. Could it pass this time?
    By Natalie Schwartz • March 19, 2021
  • Ed Dept gives colleges more flexibility to use federal relief funds
    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • March 19, 2021
  • Iowa bills would ban 'divisive concepts' in public colleges' diversity training
    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • March 18, 2021
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.