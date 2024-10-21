Massachusetts colleges should revamp admissions, advisory panel recommends

Listen to the article 6 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

Massachusetts should reevaluate and enhance its colleges' recruitment, admissions and enrollment policies in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling against race-conscious admission policies, according to a new report from a statewide advisory council.

The council, led by the state's Secretary of Education Patrick Tutwiler and Commissioner of Higher Education Noe Ortega , recommended that the state analyze existing admissions practices to find any that "may serve as barriers for certain student groups." That includes binding early decision and legacy preference policies, which tend to favor wealthy students and have come under increased scrutiny since the court's decision.

Massachusetts colleges, both public and private, should prioritize holistic admissions policie s, work to reengage adult learners, and expand optional development opportunities for employees centered on equity and access, the report advised.

The Supreme Court's June 2023 ruling, which overturned decades of legal precedent, prompted concerns that it would be harder for historically disadvantaged students to gain entry into selective institutions.

In anticipation of the court's decision, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey created the Advisory Council for the Advancement of Representation in Education to increase access to college and "ensure our state remains open, welcoming, and inclusive of all students." Its 42 members include university officials, union leaders, students, legal experts and civil rights advocates.

The state is well known as the home of several highly selective institutions, including Harvard University — one subject of the Supreme Court's decision — and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. In August, MIT announced that its incoming fall cohort would be less racially and ethnically diverse than in previous years and directly blamed the high court’s ruling for the change.

“I have no doubt that we left out many well-qualified, well-matched applicants from historically under-represented backgrounds who in the past we would have admitted — and who would have excelled,” a spokesperson for the private institution said at the time.

In a letter to Healy accompanying the report, Tutwiler and Ortega called the Supreme Court's decision disappointing. But they signaled that Massachusetts and its colleges still have a path forward within the new legal limitations.

"With the actionable recommendations presented in this report, we believe that our state will lead the way in making sure our schools continue to reflect our communities and our values," the state officials wrote. "It is imperative we take action so that students, colleges, and our greater society can continue to benefit from the invaluable input from students of color, LGBTQ+ students, and other students historically underrepresented in higher education."

Colleges in the state can shift to equity-centered recruitment efforts and holistic admissions review processes, the report said, citing legal guidance issued by the state in October 2023.

Administrators can weigh factors from an applicant's life — such as their income level, cultural competencies and status as a potential first-generation college student — when making admissions decisions. The state should incentivize the voluntary creation of these processes, the council said.

In lieu of holistic evaluations, colleges could also explore more standardized models like direct admissions and guaranteed admissions, according to the report.

Direct admissions proactively offers acceptance to students, while guaranteed admissions promises certain students that they will be accepted if they apply. Both processes reduce uncertainty for students who may not have considered higher education previously or believe they are not college material.

Institutions should also give admissions officers access to professional development opportunities that would allow them to enhance access and representation for historically underrepresented students, the report said.

The council advised Massachusetts to work with K-12 schools to increase younger students' exposure to college. Students should be introduced to college and career options through school events as early as middle school, the report said.

Once students reach high school, Advanced Placement courses, dual enrollment, and career and technical education can all boost postsecondary attainment, especially among students from historically underserved and underrepresented groups.

Massachusetts should analyze the adequacy and equity of its college financial aid and expand support services to help students complete the federal and state aid applications. In addition, funding should be set aside to help high school students access standardized test prep courses and cover registration fees.

The state and its educational institutions also need to look for students beyond the traditional K-12 pipeline, the report said.

Even before the Supreme Court's ruling, colleges were increasingly looking to boost their enrollment of nontraditional learners amid an expected dropoff in high school graduates due to declining birth rates. That includes focusing on adult students, typically considered ages 25 and older, as well as those who left college before earning a credential.

Now, the advisory council is recommending colleges work to reengage adult learners through targeted support programs and degree offerings designed to close workforce training gaps. Increasing paid learning opportunities, such as internships and co-ops, can also help address students’ financial concerns.

Healey applauded the council's wide-ranging recommendations on Wednesday.

“I want to send a clear message to students of all backgrounds across the country — in Massachusetts, you are going to get a high-quality education, no matter who you are," she said in a statement. "The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn decades of settled law does not change that.”