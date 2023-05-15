Medaille University to close amid falling enrollment and layoffs

Medaille University's board of trustees voted Monday to close the institution amid sizable financial difficulties. The announcement came just days after Medaille's plans to be acquired by nearby Trocaire College fell through.

Medaille University's board of trustees voted Monday to close the institution amid sizable financial difficulties. The announcement came just days after Medaille's plans to be acquired by nearby Trocaire College fell through.

Medaille University's board of trustees voted Monday to close the institution amid sizable financial difficulties. The announcement came just days after Medaille's plans to be acquired by nearby Trocaire College fell through.

Medaille University's board of trustees voted Monday to close the institution amid sizable financial difficulties. The announcement came just days after Medaille's plans to be acquired by nearby Trocaire College fell through.

Medaille University's board of trustees voted Monday to close the institution amid sizable financial difficulties. The announcement came just days after Medaille's plans to be acquired by nearby Trocaire College fell through.

Medaille University's board of trustees voted Monday to close the institution amid sizable financial difficulties. The announcement came just days after Medaille's plans to be acquired by nearby Trocaire College fell through.