 Skip to main content
close search
site logo
Dive Brief

In push for workers, Minnesota ends degree requirements for most state jobs

Some state and local governments have pushed to build clear career pathing and better training opportunities, one expert previously told HR Dive.

Published Nov. 6, 2023
Kathryn Moody's headshot
Senior Editor
Dome of capitol building, with gold decorations, seen through tree branches
A view outside the Minnesota State Capitol building on June 20, 2020, in Minneapolis. Minnesota joins a slew of states ending four-year degree requirements for certain government jobs. Stephen Maturen via Getty Images

First published on

HR Dive
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

Dive Brief:

  • Minnesota is the latest state to end degree requirements for the vast majority of state government jobs. Gov. Tim Waltz recently signed Executive Order 23-14, focused on improving access to and retention within state employment. 
  • By the end of January 2024, state agencies will receive guidance on the hiring process to emphasize skills and work experience as work qualifications over degrees in jobs where degrees or certifications are not required by law. Agencies are told to “provide alternative pathways to qualification whenever possible.”
  • “So long as there are unnecessary barriers to state employment opportunities, the state will not be well positioned to recruit, advance and retain the workforce needed to deliver uninterrupted, high quality, and effective services and programs to Minnesotans,” the executive order reads.

Dive Insight:

Minnesota joins a slew of states, including Alaska, Pennsylvania, Utah and Virginia, ending four-year degree requirements for certain government jobs. The push is in part to open up jobs to a wider talent pool — especially as hiring challenges continue to plague state and local governments.

To improve recruiting and retention, some state and local governments have pushed to build clear career pathing and better training opportunities, one expert previously told HR Dive.

Other studies have shown that many job postings require degrees when degrees are likely not a good evaluation of the skills required for the job, a Bain & Co., OneTen and Grads of Life report found. Focusing on job skills instead may open up jobs to a more diverse pool of applicants, the report noted.

And increasingly, many Americans are skeptical of the value of a four-year degree, other polls have shown.

Filed Under: Policy & Legal

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Andersen’s eLearning Platform for a Prestigious University
From Andersen
October 30, 2023
Higher Education Leaders Complete Inaugural Fellowship Focused on Innovation and Partnership
From P3•EDU
November 02, 2023
Gale Debuts New Digital Archive Series on Environmental History
From Gale, part of Cengage Group
November 01, 2023
Scholarships360 Announces 2023-2024 Top Colleges in America
From Scholarships360
October 25, 2023
Editors' picks
Latest in Policy & Legal
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2023 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell