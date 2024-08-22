 Skip to main content
close search
site logo
Dive Brief

Common App data shows substantial rise in minority student college applications

The number of the platform’s applicants from underrepresented racial minority groups rose 11%, compared with a 3% rise from nonminority students.

Published Aug. 22, 2024
Naaz Modan's headshot
Senior Reporter
Common App data shows minority group college applications are increasing to its member colleges even after the Supreme Court's ruling against race-conscious admissions policies at Harvard University (pictured) and the University of North Carolina. Darren McCollester/Newsmakers via Getty Images

First published on

K-12 Dive
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

Dive Brief:

  • There was a substantial rise in college applications from underrepresented minority groups, first-generation students, and those from low and middle-income backgrounds during the 2023-24 school year, according to Common App's end-of-season report released Thursday. The rise in minority group applications continues a decade-long trend.

  • Common App allows students to apply to over 1,000 member colleges through its online platform. The number of students applying to the platform’s member colleges who identify as a minority race or ethnicity increased 11%, compared to 3% for nonminority groups, the report found. Growth was fastest among American Indian or Alaska Native, Latinx and Black or African American applicants.

  • The same student racial groups' applications to less selective schools also steeply increased, according to the data. All races remained more likely to apply to less selective institutions, with the exception of Asian students, who are more likely to apply to institutions defined as "most" and "more" selective. 

Dive Insight:

In two U.S. Supreme Court cases decided in 2023 against Harvard University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the advocacy group Students for Fair Admissions claimed that race-conscious admissions discriminated against Asian American applicants. 

The court's decision to end the longstanding college admissions practice, which was meant to diversify incoming classes, led many educators to worry that Black, Latinx and other underrepresented student groups would be hindered from applying to higher education institutions, especially the more competitive ones.

With the ruling expected to increase pressure on elementary and secondary schools to develop a college-going culture and to bolster support for minority students aspiring to pursue postsecondary education, the K-12 sector braced for the decision’s impact. The Education Department hoped to counteract any potential negative fallout from the decision and told students to "not let this ruling deter" them from pursuing their "educational potential." 

However, according to Common App data, a decrease in minority applications has not materialized. 

The researchers "do not observe any appreciable changes from ongoing historical trends," said the most recent report reviewing the 2023-24 application season — the cycle immediately following the Supreme Court decision. "The only exception is what seems to be a leveling-off of Asian applicants’ applications to the Most selective members," the report added.

In June, Common App found in a separate report that the percentage of Asian, Black, Latinx and White students referencing at least one race or ethnicity-related phrase in their Common App essays decreased in 2023-24. However, it didn't find any significant changes overall in students' application behaviors, such as how they self-identify their racial or ethnic identity. Rather, there were more meaningful shifts around the 2020 season during the COVID-19 pandemic and the test-optional policy changes it triggered at many colleges, researchers said.

Although the Common App data suggests the ruling hasn’t deterred students from underrepresented racial and ethnic groups from applying to college, it remains to be seen how the ruling will impact admissions, especially at highly selective universities. Just this week, officials at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology blamed the Supreme Court ruling for lower diversity in its incoming class. 

Filed Under: Students

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
ReadPartner Inc. Announces the Launch of ReadPartner AI: An AI Summary & Automated News Digest…
From ReadPartner Inc.
August 21, 2024
NJIT Partners with Ziplines Education for Career-Advancing Learning and Development
From Ziplines Education
August 13, 2024
Enflux and ExamSoft by Turnitin Unveil CompetencyGenie™ for Efficient Exam Item Classification
From Enflux
August 06, 2024
GMB Announces New Brand Centered on Creating Abundance in Education
From GMB
August 13, 2024
Editors' picks
Latest in Students
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2024 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell