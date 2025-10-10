MIT becomes first college to reject Trump’s higher education compact

Editor’s note: This story is developing and will be updated.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology on Friday rejected the Trump administration’s proposed compact that offers priority for federal research funding in exchange for making sweeping policy changes.

MIT is the first institution to formally reject the compact, which the administration sent to nine research universities on Oct. 1.

The nine-page compact’s wide-ranging terms include freezing tuition for five years, capping international student enrollment to 15% of the institution's undergraduate student body, and changing or eliminating units on campus that “purposefully punish, belittle, and even spark violence against conservative ideas."

MIT already meets or exceeds many of the proposed standards in the compact, university President Sally Kornbluth said in a Friday message to U.S. Education Secretary Linda McMahon. However, the compact includes other principles that would restrict the university’s free expression and independence, Kornbluth said.

“And fundamentally,” Kornbluth added, "the premise of the document is inconsistent with our core belief that scientific funding should be based on scientific merit alone.”