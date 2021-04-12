x
site logo
Brief

Most incoming college students want face-to-face classes this fall: survey

Retrieved from Pexels.

Author

By

Published

April 12, 2021

Dive Brief:

  • A majority of prospective first-year college students, and their parents or guardians, would prefer upcoming fall classes be held fully face to face given the pandemic's current state, according to a new survey from consulting firm Maguire Associates. 

  • Nearly half of transfer students want in-person instruction this fall, according to responses from more than 19,000 prospective first-year students and their parents and transfer students. 

  • Many institutions plan to hold face-to-face courses in the fall, though doing so hinges on large contingents of campus being vaccinated against the coronavirus. 

Dive Insight:

Colleges are rolling out fall plans, and most signal a return to some degree of normalcy. Much of that depends on whether students and employees can get vaccinated against the coronavirus. Although the White House is requiring all states to make people 18 and older eligible for the vaccines by mid-April, one recent estimate indicates it will be months before most adults are inoculated.

A small but growing group of colleges are mandating students to get the vaccine in order to enroll in fall courses, with one of the latest being Duke University, in North Carolina. 

But some institutions are expected to have difficulty enforcing vaccine requirements as their states pass restrictions on such mandates. A new law in Utah forbids public colleges from requiring the vaccine for students and employees, and Texas' governor issued an executive order barring state agencies and public and private entities that get public funds from asking for proof a person has received a vaccination that has been approved under an emergency use authorization.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted this type of authorization to all three vaccines being distributed in the U.S. 

Maguire Associates' survey found 69% of prospective first-year students, and 73% of their parents, were either "comfortable" or "very comfortable," with getting the vaccine. A smaller share of transfers, 56%, reported the same. The organization surveyed more than 21,000 people in all.

More than 85% of prospective first-year students said they would enroll in a college that requires the vaccine, while 74% of transfers said so, the survey found.

The vast majority of all three groups said they would want to enroll this fall, or would want their child to, if other coronavirus safety protocols are in place. Nearly all prospective students, and almost 90% of their parents and transfers, would still attend a college that requires masks on campus. 

The survey also offers a glimpse into the groups' thoughts about online learning. Almost 80% of parents believed their first-time students were "comfortable" or "very comfortable" with remote learning technology, but fewer than 70% of those students and transfers each reported they were.

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Enrollment Higher Ed

Editors' picks

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    The image by Ken Lund is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

    There's more to PASSHE's budget woes than enrollment declines

    Anemic state support and intense competition have also contributed to the Pennsylvania system's financial plight.

    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • March 03, 2021
  • story image Explore the Trendline
    Image attribution tooltip
    Photo by Christina @ wocintechchat.com on Unsplash
    Trendline

    Mental Health and Wellness

    This Trendline examines how colleges are adapting their mental healthcare to pandemic-era constraints.

    By Higher Ed Dive staff

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    Gale Debuts New Digital Archive Series on British Intelligence
    Press Release from
    Gale, a Cengage company
    Virtual Education Summit Smashes Attendance Record with 400% Increase in Turnout
    Press Release from
    Hawkes Learning
    Symplicity Supports Nearly 3,000 Career Fairs Worldwide
    Press Release from
    Symplicity
    Dr. Lynn Priddy Appointed President and CEO of Claremont Lincoln University
    Press Release from
    Claremont Lincoln University
    View all | Post a press release
    Editors' picks
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    The image by Ken Lund is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

    There's more to PASSHE's budget woes than enrollment declines

    Anemic state support and intense competition have also contributed to the Pennsylvania system's financial plight.

    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • March 03, 2021
  • story image Explore the Trendline
    Image attribution tooltip
    Photo by Christina @ wocintechchat.com on Unsplash
    Trendline

    Mental Health and Wellness

    This Trendline examines how colleges are adapting their mental healthcare to pandemic-era constraints.

    By Higher Ed Dive staff
    • Latest in Enrollment
  • Grand Valley State looks to HBCU partner to grow STEM diversity
    By Natalie Schwartz • April 12, 2021
  • Most incoming college students want face-to-face classes this fall: survey
    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • April 12, 2021
  • College transfer enrollment still lagging this spring, survey says
    By Hallie Busta • April 12, 2021
  • Low-income students lagging higher-income peers in filing FAFSAs: survey
    By Hallie Busta • April 06, 2021
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.