Naval Academy can continue factoring race into admissions — for now, judge rules

A federal judge on Thursday allowed the U.S. Naval Academy to continue using race in its admissions decisions for now, rebuffing the anti-affirmative action group that successfully sued over other colleges’ race-conscious admissions policies.

U.S. District Judge Richard Bennett denied Students for Fair Admissions’ request for a preliminary injunction against the Naval Academy. Bennett told SFFA representatives during a Thursday court hearing that they had not convinced him their case would succeed against the military institution,

according to

news reports