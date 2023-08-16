 Skip to main content
close search
site logo
Dive Brief

New College group sues Florida over law restricting instruction

The coalition alleges the state’s ban on teaching certain subjects has chilled free speech on public campuses and infringes on individual rights.

Published Aug. 16, 2023
Laura Spitalniak's headshot
Associate Editor
New College of Florida
The Jane Bancroft Cook Library at the New College of Florida. The image by Enunnally55 is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

Dive Brief:

  • A coalition of New College of Florida professors and students sued the institution's trustees and the Florida university system's board of governors Monday over a recently enacted state law that limits what public colleges can teach.
  • In May, Florida enacted a law banning public colleges from teaching certain subjects, like “theories that systemic racism, sexism, oppression, and privilege are inherent in the institutions of the United States and were created to maintain social, political, and economic inequities.”
  • The lawsuit, which also names the Florida education commissioner and New College's interim president, alleges the law censors free speech and violates the First Amendment.

Dive Insight:

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed SB 266 into law just days before he announced his 2024 presidential campaign. The legislation, a focal point of his political agenda, also prohibits public colleges from spending money on diversity, equity and inclusion efforts for students and employees. DeSantis has long been a vocal opponent of DEI initiatives and academic programming that views U.S. history through a lens of systemic racism. 

“What this concept of DEI has been is an attempt to impose orthodoxy on the university,” DeSantis said in signing the legislation. “DEI is better viewed as standing for discrimination, exclusion and indoctrination.”

NCF Freedom, the plaintiff group behind Monday’s lawsuit, is asking a federal district court to declare the law unconstitutional.

In addition to censoring speech, the plaintiffs allege the law is vague, overly broad and likely to deter speech beyond its purview.

Several New College programs, courses and assignments will be either prohibited or “severely curtailed, censored and limited by that law," the lawsuit said. 

It listed classes and majors that could be negatively affected, including history, philosophy and gender studies — all hallmarks of a liberal arts education. New College's trustees began the process of dismantling its gender studies department Thursday, though they didn’t cite the new law as the cause.

"It is doubtful that even the hard sciences escape the censor’s cudgel of SB 266," the lawsuit said. As an example, it pointed to a sexuality and gender class included as part of New College's biology major.

NCF Freedom also alleges the law infringes on the 14th Amendment’s right to equal protection under the law.

New College employees "face discipline, loss of funding and the diminution of the academic freedom that lies at the heart of every successful university," the lawsuit said.

The college did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit Tuesday.

"NCF Freedom is committed to improving New College through a collaborative process that complies with constitutional principles,” Jono Miller, president of the group and an alumnus and former program director at New College, said in a statement. “We intend to act when we see academic freedom, shared governance, or student agency threatened.”

Filed Under: Policy & Legal

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Yellowdig Announces Partnership with LearningMate
From Yellowdig
August 16, 2023
Passaic County Community College Selects Anthology ERP to Replace Legacy Solution
From Anthology
August 16, 2023
TimelyCare Ranks No. 175 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 List
From TimelyCare
August 15, 2023
Wiley’s New Advanced zyLabs Help Computer Programming Students Learn in Professional, Real-Wor…
From Wiley
August 08, 2023
Editors' picks
Latest in Policy & Legal
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2023 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell