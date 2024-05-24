 Skip to main content
Northland College to cut 9 faculty spots

Returning from the brink of closure, the Wisconsin-based private institution is downsizing and revamping its programs.

Published May 24, 2024
Ben Unglesbee's headshot
Senior Reporter
A sign for Northland College, in Wisconsin.
The campus of Northland College, in Wisconsin. The college recently cut nine faculty positions as it refocuses around a smaller portfolio of academic programs. "Northland College Sign" by Tschellnc is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

Northland College has cut nine faculty positions in its quest to downsize, a spokesperson confirmed Thursday. 

“This difficult, but essential, step is part of the school’s plan to significantly focus its curriculum and structure for the Fall 2024 academic year and beyond,” the spokesperson said by email. 

Northland based its decision on program needs, tenure and seniority amid a revamp of the college’s curriculum. Leading the recommendation process was the college’s faculty ad hoc committee on financial exigency, which consulted with program directors and Northland officials. 

No additional staff or faculty reductions are planned at this time, the spokesperson said. 

The layoffs follow an announced downsizing and realignment at the Wisconsin-based private liberal arts college. After warning that it might close, Northland in April declared financial exigency, a process that allows colleges to eliminate tenured faculty in financially difficult times. 

After raising record — and what it called “transformative” — gifts and reviewing its programs in exigency, Northland unveiled a plan earlier this month to refocus around eight academic programs, many of them focused on outdoors and environmental fields. 

With that downsizing, the college plans ultimately to cut $7 million from its budget. 

