Northland College needs $12M to stay open, officials say

is attempting to raise $12 million by early April to stay open beyond this academic year

is attempting to raise $12 million by early April to stay open beyond this academic year

is attempting to raise $12 million by early April to stay open beyond this academic year

is attempting to raise $12 million by early April to stay open beyond this academic year

is attempting to raise $12 million by early April to stay open beyond this academic year

is staring down insufficient resources and will be forced to close after the spring term if it doesn’t secure the funding.

is staring down insufficient resources and will be forced to close after the spring term if it doesn’t secure the funding.

is staring down insufficient resources and will be forced to close after the spring term if it doesn’t secure the funding.

is staring down insufficient resources and will be forced to close after the spring term if it doesn’t secure the funding.

is staring down insufficient resources and will be forced to close after the spring term if it doesn’t secure the funding.

is staring down insufficient resources and will be forced to close after the spring term if it doesn’t secure the funding.

I

f Northland raises the needed funds, they would be used to support the college during the 2024-25 academic year while officials develop a new model.