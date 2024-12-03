 Skip to main content
Note from the Editor-in-Chief

A change in ownership and what it means for our readers.

Published Dec. 3, 2024
Davide Savenije's headshot
Davide Savenije Editor-in-Chief
Dear reader,

Today, Industry Dive, the company behind Higher Ed Dive, is combining with TechTarget’s technology websites and Informa Tech’s storied media brands to create a new company: Informa TechTarget

Our editorial footprint is greatly expanding. The combined Informa TechTarget newsroom features many of the most trusted publications in B2B media, over 300 world-class business journalists and in-depth coverage across 30+ technology segments and 45+ industry verticals. In 2025 alone, we expect to produce over 60,000 stories that provide essential information for our readers across many markets. 

Our commitment to you remains the same. Our newsroom of journalists will continue to independently report on the most notable developments, innovations and disruptions in our markets. Whether navigating new technologies, regulations or market dynamics, you need insight you can trust to make smart decisions and navigate the evolving business landscape. Readers who come to our publications can expect reliable industry information they can’t get anywhere else. 

For more information, you can read the company's press release and check out our combined portfolio of publications

Thank you for reading — and stay tuned for more vital coverage and resources as we continue to grow.

Davide Savenije

Editor-in-Chief, Industry Dive

