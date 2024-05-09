 Skip to main content
close search
site logo
Dive Brief

Cardona pushes for more OCR funding given increased caseload

The U.S. Department of Education is seeking a 16% funding increase to allow the Office for Civil Rights to add staff and more quickly resolve complaints.

Published May 9, 2024
Naaz Modan's headshot
Senior Reporter
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona sits in a House hearing and speaks into a microphone
Lawmakers grilled U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona in a May 7, 2024, House hearing on the Education Department's priorities. Retrieved from House Committee on Education & the Workforce.

First published on

K-12 Dive
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

Dive Brief:

  • U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona made a case on Tuesday for increased funding for the Office for Civil Rights in light of a large civil rights investigations caseload and a slim number of investigators.
  • In a hearing by the House Committee on Education and the Workforce on U.S. Education Department priorities, Cardona cited a worrying uptick in Title VI cases related to shared ancestry discrimination that skyrocketed after the Hamas attack on Israel and the resulting Israel-Hamas war erupted in October 2023. 
  • The department has over 140 Title VI investigations open, a majority of which were launched since October. While Cardona said "we are vigorously attending to the open cases now," he added that the agency is "woefully understaffed" to handle them.

Dive Insight:

The Education Department, Cardona said, has about 60 fewer OCR investigators than it did in 2009 — and triple the number of cases. OCR investigations into Title VI cases typically take six to eight months, he said during the hearing.

President Joe Biden's fiscal year 2024 budget request called for a 27% increase in funding for OCR, which Assistant Education Secretary for Civil Rights Catherine Lhamon said would allow the agency to hire 150 more staffers.

Ultimately, OCR received no increase, with funding remaining level from FY2023 at $140 million.

For fiscal year 2025, Biden is seeking a $22 million increase, or about 16% more, from the year prior's funding levels, for a total of $162 million.

This fiscal year, the increase would fund an additional 86 staffers, a majority of whom would work on investigations.

Still, Republicans at Tuesday's hearing resisted the idea of increasing OCR funding.

"I want to make sure I understand … the Department of Education's budget is $78.8 billion and you're asking … for a total of $82.5 billion, and that's just not enough money to do your job?" asked Rep. Lisa McClain, a Republican from Michigan. "That's amazing to me. There's no inefficiencies we can find? If we just give ya more money, everything will be great."

But flat funding OCR, Cardona said, "would impact it [OCR] significantly." In fact, that would drive the current caseload of approximately 42 cases per investigator — which Education Department leaders have described as untenable — to 71 cases per investigator, he said.

For the past few years, OCR has consistently reported a record high number of cases overall. Last year, the department received 19,201 complaints alleging various types of discrimination in education programs, representing a 2% increase from the previous record high in 2022.

The department expects a continued high volume of complaints through fiscal year 2025.

"We are desperately in need of additional support to make sure we can investigate the cases that we have in front of us," Cardona said.

The discussion on OCR came as part of an overall House education committee hearing on Education Department priorities. Lawmakers also grilled Cardona on the department's botched FAFSA rollout, its recent Title IX rule protecting LGBTQ+ students,  and its loan forgiveness program.

Recommended Reading

Filed Under: Policy & Legal

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
University of Chicago Alumni Demand Endowment Divest from Fossil Fuels
From UChicago for Climate Action
April 22, 2024
Gale Digital Scholar Lab Expands to Help Students Present and Share Digital Humanities Research
From Gale, part of Cengage Group
April 24, 2024
Yellowdig Named in TIME World's Top EdTech Rising Stars of 2024
From Yellowdig
April 23, 2024
Three “Movement Maker” Institutions to be Honored for Creating a Culture That Prizes Teaching…
From Association of College and University Educators (ACUE)
May 01, 2024
Editors' picks
Latest in Policy & Legal
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2024 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell