 Skip to main content
Explore our brands An Informa TechTarget Publication
close search
site logo

Week in review: Leadership whiplash at Ohio State

We’re rounding up the latest stories, from 17 states suing the Trump administration over new data requirements to the latest wave of college cuts.

Published March 16, 2026
Ben Unglesbee's headshot
Senior Reporter
A sign reads the name of Ohio State University.
Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio, appointed a new permanent president just days after Ted Carter unexpectedly stepped down from the role following what the institution described as an inappropriate relationship. Getty Images

Most clicked story of the week:

On March 7, Ohio State University President Ted Carter resigned suddenly after what the state flagship described as “an inappropriate relationship with someone seeking public resources to support her personal business.” Just days later, trustees unanimously named Provost Ravi Bellamkonda as the university’s new permanent president. They did so over earlier calls to include faculty and students in the search for a new leader.

Number of the week: 17

That’s how many attorneys general — all of whom are Democrats — sued the U.S. Department of Education over new requirements on four-year colleges to provide detailed admissions and applicant data broken down by race and sex. Their complaint pointed to potential privacy concerns and that the colleges weren’t given sufficient time to pull and validate the data. 

More cuts to colleges:

  • Portland State University may shutter three academic departments and make cuts to over a dozen others. PSU President Ann Cudd said the public institution was trying to avoid a “financial crisis” as it tries to rein in a $35 million budget gap. The university’s chapter of the American Association of University Professors pushed back on that framing and called officials’ plan “hasty and unimaginative.”
  • University of Maine officials are readying a plan to shave $5.6 million from the state flagship’s operating budget. It would include fewer than 10 staff layoffs and leave faculty ranks intact. “This approach is in contrast to widespread cuts at other public and private institutions across the country,” President Joan Ferrini-Mundy told stakeholders last week.
  • Rutgers University sent non-reappointment letters to some 38 long-term adjunct faculty who collectively teach about 100 classes, according to the Rutgers Adjunct Faculty Union. Officials told union members the cuts were a precautionary budget measure, while a union leader called them “wholly unnecessary.”
  • The University of Wyoming made it through a harrowing budget cycle with its funding intact, after legislators mulled cutting up to $61 million from the institution. But the signed budget bill directs the state flagship to review its programs and staffing levels for possible cuts.

The latest federal news:

  • The General Services Administration floated a proposal that would require federal funding recipients, including educational institutions, to certify that they do not engage in “discriminatory practices.” The agency would effectively ban race-based scholarships or programs, “cultural competence” requirements, and “overcoming obstacles” narratives or “diversity statements.”
  • Last Monday, the Education Department formally invited public comments for a rule opening up Pell Grants to workforce-focused programs as short as eight weeks. Under the department’s proposed regulations, governors would have to consult with their respective state workforce boards to approve programs. 
  • The California State University system sued the Trump administration over its threats to pull San José State University’s federal funding because of the institution’s athletics participation policies that allowed a transgender woman to play on its volleyball team from 2022 to 2024.

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Georgia Southern University and Ziplines Education Launch Career-Focused Certificate Programs …
From Ziplines Education
March 16, 2026
Ziplines Education logo
Notre Dame's Adam Kronk to Keynote the 2026 Internet2 Community Exchange
From Internet2
March 10, 2026
Internet2 logo
Heterodox Academy Releases Comprehensive Review of Faculty Political Diversity Research
From Heterodox Academy
February 25, 2026
Heterodox Academy logo
New Book Explores How Artificial Intelligence Is Transforming Online Higher Education Administ…
From UPCEA, the online and professional education association
March 11, 2026
UPCEA, the online and professional education association logo
Editors' picks
This website is owned and operated by Informa TechTarget, a global network that informs, influences and connects the world's technology buyers and sellers.

© 2025 TechTarget, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. An Informa PLC company.
Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy | Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell