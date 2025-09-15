Week in review: Professors fired over videos and comments on social media

posted a viral video on X accusing the instructor of perpetuating “DEI and LGBTQ indoctrination.” The firing has sparked outcry among free speech and faculty organizations, which have accused the public university of undermining academic freedom.

Similarly, Texas State University fired a history professor after a video of him circulated on X

discussing how socialists can better organize

, according

to The Texas Tribune

.

In the video,

the professor, Thomas Alter

, says at one point,

“Without organization, how can anyone expect to overthrow the most bloodthirsty, profit-driven, mad organization in the history of the world — that of the United States?”

The university’s president,

Kelly Damphousse