Week in review: Professors fired over videos and comments on social media

Most clicked story of the week:
The Education Department plans to release regulations to streamline the process for pulling federal funding from colleges that violate civil rights law and don’t “voluntarily come into compliance,” according to a government notice. The planned changes are part of a broader regulatory overhaul the agency is undertaking.
Professors fired over viral videos and social media posts:
- Texas A&M University fired a children’s literature professor last week after a state lawmaker posted a viral video on X accusing the instructor of perpetuating “DEI and LGBTQ indoctrination.” The firing has sparked outcry among free speech and faculty organizations, which have accused the public university of undermining academic freedom.
- Similarly, Texas State University fired a history professor after a video of him circulated on X discussing how socialists can better organize, according to The Texas Tribune. In the video, the professor, Thomas Alter, says at one point, “Without organization, how can anyone expect to overthrow the most bloodthirsty, profit-driven, mad organization in the history of the world — that of the United States?” The university’s president, Kelly Damphousse, accused Alter of “inciting violence” but did not say which comment of his violated the institution’s policies, according to the publication.
- Middle Tennessee State University fired one of its deans after she said on social media that she had “ZERO sympathy” for Charlie Kirk, the conservative activist who was fatally shot at Utah Valley University last week, USA Today reported. The firing came after U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, a Republican from Tennessee, posted on X that she should be removed from her position over the comments.
Threats against campuses force lockdowns:
- Several historically Black colleges and universities locked down and canceled their classes Thursday amid a wave of threats made against their campuses. The affected institutions include Alabama State, Bethune-Cookman, Clark Atlanta, Hampton, Southern and Virginia State universities.
- The same day, Congressional Black Caucus Chair Yvette Clarke called on the FBI and the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the threats. “The threats made against several Historically Black Colleges and Universities are not only vile — they are a chilling reminder of the relentless racism and extremism that continues to target and terrorize Black communities in this country,” Clarke said.
- The U.S. Naval Academy, in Maryland, was also on high alert Thursday after an online post sparked concerns of an active shooter on campus, The New York Times reported. The report, which turned out to be false, led to an altercation between a Naval Academy student and law enforcement officer that resulted in both of them being injured.