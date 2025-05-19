 Skip to main content
Over half of hiring managers say recent grads are unprepared for the workforce

“Colleges don’t teach students how to behave in the workplace,” Resume.org’s career coach said in a statement.

Published May 19, 2025
By Carolyn Crist
A sea of graduation caps is seen as students listen to a commencement address.
Hunter College graduates listen during a commencement address on May 30, 2023, in New York City, N.Y. Only 58% of hiring managers surveyed said they’d consider hiring from the graduating class of 2025. Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff via Getty Images

HR Dive
Most hiring managers feel skeptical about the capabilities and professionalism of young workers joining the workforce, with 1 in 6 saying they’re reluctant to hire the cohort, according to a May 6 report from Resume.org.

More than half of hiring managers said recent graduates were unprepared for the workforce and difficult to manage, while 78% said recent graduates spend too much time on their phones.

“Colleges don’t teach students how to behave in the workplace, and there is a lack of transitional support from both universities and employers,” Irina Pichura, Resume.org’s career coach, said in a statement. “Most students graduate with little exposure to professional environments, so when they arrive at their first job, they’re often learning basic workplace norms for the first time.”

In a survey of 1,000 hiring managers, 8 in 10 said a recent college graduate didn’t work out at their company during the past year, 7 in 10 said they put recent hires on performance improvement plans, and 65% said they had to fire a recent graduate. Only 58% said they’d consider hiring from the graduating class of 2025.

Among the companies where recent graduates didn’t work out, nearly half of hiring managers said the top issue was a lack of motivation or initiative. In addition, they noted a lack of professionalism (39%), excessive phone use (39%), poor time management (38%) and an attitude of indifference (37%). Others also pointed to poor communication skills, difficulty handling feedback and an inability to adapt to company culture.

In day-to-day experiences, 87% of managers said recent graduates are often or sometimes on their phones during work hours. Beyond that, 72% said these employees often or sometimes struggle to manage their workload, and 60% said recent graduates turn in assignments late.

In terms of skills and qualities that would boost the likelihood of hiring these candidates, managers most often asked for initiative, a positive attitude, a strong work ethic, adaptability, openness to feedback, punctuality and strong interpersonal skills. In contrast, few managers said factors like avoiding political talk or having a polished social media presence would influence their decision.

Generation Z workers appear to be stressing out managers, with 1 in 4 saying they’d avoid hiring them if they could and nearly 1 in 5 thinking about quitting due to the stress, according to a report from Intelligent.com. In response, managers are altering their management style to accommodate younger workers that require more time and resources.

Managers can help struggling Gen Z employees fit into the workplace, HR experts told HR Dive. A structured onboarding process can help Gen Z workers understand their jobs and expectations, and foster a sense of belonging can build purpose, job satisfaction and well-being, the experts said.

