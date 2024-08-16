Saint Augustine’s delays fall semester after damage from Tropical Storm Debby

Listen to the article 3 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

Dive Brief:

Saint Augustine’s University delayed the start of its fall semester by two weeks as it recovers from damages wrought b y Tropical Storm Debby and secures funding for student refunds and other expenses.

The private college, in North Carolina, moved its first day of classes from Aug. 19 to Sept. 3 and asked students to push back their move-in dates from Aug. 15 to Aug. 27-28.

“Falcons, while I know this delay is frustrating, I want you to know that this is a new day,” Interim President Marcus Burgess said in a message to campus. “As we work to improve this University, we promise to communicate regularly with you about all updates and improvements across campus.”

Dive Insight:

The storm hit Saint Augustine’s at a vulnerable time for the institution.

The university just had its accreditation restored on appeal, though it’s on probation for cause until December. The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges had previously moved to pull its accreditation in December 2023 over financial and governance issues.

Saint Augustine’s — a historically Black institution founded in 1867 by the North Carolina’s Episcopal diocese — is working to restore power and water in some of its buildings, as well as make some maintenance upgrades to facilities, during the two-week delay, according to Burgess.

He also noted that the university needs to finalize “major funding” needed to pay overdue student refunds and staff salaries from the most recent semester.

The university is asking that students use the two-week period to finish their Free Application for Federal Student Aid paperwork, class registrations, housing applications and other administrative tasks.

In a Wednesday video message, Burgess described the impact from Tropical Storm Debby as “devastating.” The storm hit North Carolina with tornadoes, flooding and heavy rains this month, leading to multiple deaths in the state.

Burgess also pointed to a deep maintenance backlog and past financial issues — including vendors ready to walk away from the institution because of nonpayments. Among other challenges, the university has also had millions of dollars in tax liens filed against it by the IRS.

In the spring, the university sent students home early in a pivot to remote learning to cope with its financial issues, according to local media reports. It wasn’t until later in the year that the university affirmed it would enroll students in the fall semester.

In Wednesday's video, Burgess said Saint Augustine’s has brought on new leadership, worked to refine its budget, instituted a new learning management system and taken other actions to stabilize its finances and operations.

“We promise to have more activities and events to keep you engaged on campus,” Burgess said in his written message. “We promise to continue to find ways to help make college more affordable for you. And we promise to continue to staff our campus with kind, caring, and supportive individuals who are here to help you succeed.”