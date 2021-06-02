x
site logo
Brief

Senate adds short-term Pell expansion to Innovation and Competition Act

Published June 2, 2021
Jeremy Bauer-Wolf's headshot
Reporter
Justin Sullivan via Getty Images

Dive Brief:

  • Lawmakers are once again trying to expand the federal Pell Grant to job training programs of a shorter duration than are currently allowed.

  • The proposal is being added to Senate legislation that means to boost the country's research presence and combat foreign influence, Politico reported Monday. It would allow students in career training programs of eight weeks or more to be eligible for the grants. The cap is currently 15 weeks.

  • Officials have moved several times to make Pell Grants less restrictive. But critics of the idea fear the aid will be used for low-quality programs. 

Dive Insight:

Lawmakers on several occasions have drafted bills to make programs shorter than 15 weeks eligible for Pell Grants, arguing that doing so would help students pay for training in high-demand fields. 

The most recent proposal is an amendment to the Senate's U.S. Innovation and Competition Act and is similar to the bipartisan JOBS Act, spearheaded by Sens. Tim Kaine and Rob Portman, a Democrat and Republican, respectively. The two senators also put forth the new amendment.

The proposal contains safeguards to ensure Pell Grants wouldn't be used for programs with poor student outcomes. Institutions have to show, for instance, that graduates of short-term programs receive a median 20% increase in earnings after finishing them.

Colleges also have to disclose such information as completion rates and earnings to prospective students prior to them enrolling in the programs, and publish the data “prominently” on their websites. 

Only programs offered by nonprofit and public colleges would be eligible. The amendment specifically excludes for-profit institutions, some of which have come under fire for having programs with poor student outcomes.

The education secretary must approve the programs and has 120 days to do so. 

The American Association of Community Colleges said recently the legislation would be "a major victory" for two-year schools and their students who need financial help to pursue short-term programs. The National Skills Coalition, a nonprofit dedicated to expanding worker training, has also supported similar measures

Yet detractors of the concept say short-term programs may not improve graduates' wages and social mobility. 

A recent analysis of such programs in Washington state by left-leaning think tank New America found that about three-fourths of students who started a program completed it. On average, nearly all of the program graduates made enough to support a single-adult household, the organization found. Only completers from one type of program, marine science, made enough to support themselves and a family.

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Policy & Legal Student Success Higher Ed

Editors' picks

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Permission granted by Southern Utah University

    How one Utah university is offering an online bachelor's degree for $9,000

    The college is calling on other institutions to offer similarly low-priced programs, but experts question if its methods for cost-cutting will scale.

    By Natalie Schwartz • May 04, 2021
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Wormwood, Matilda. Retrieved from Pexels.
    Deep Dive

    What other states can learn from Michigan about serving adult students

    Lawmakers and colleges there have been instituting policies that remove financial barriers for this often-overlooked population.

    By Natalie Schwartz • April 16, 2021

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    TimelyMD and EVERFI Form Strategic Partnership to Transform Student Mental Health, Well-being
    Press Release from
    TimelyMD
    Dunwoody College of Technology Hires Executive Director of Community Partnerships to Spearhe...
    Press Release from
    Dunwoody College of Technology
    CollegeSource Helps Colleges and Universities Quicken Higher Ed Transfer Decisions with Late...
    Press Release from CollegeSource
    PROSPECT: Connecting Students to Their Dream University
    Press Release from
    The Enrollment Management Association
    View all | Post a press release
    Editors' picks
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Permission granted by Southern Utah University

    How one Utah university is offering an online bachelor's degree for $9,000

    The college is calling on other institutions to offer similarly low-priced programs, but experts question if its methods for cost-cutting will scale.

    By Natalie Schwartz • May 04, 2021
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Wormwood, Matilda. Retrieved from Pexels.
    Deep Dive

    What other states can learn from Michigan about serving adult students

    Lawmakers and colleges there have been instituting policies that remove financial barriers for this often-overlooked population.

    By Natalie Schwartz • April 16, 2021
    • Latest in Policy & Legal
  • Senate adds short-term Pell expansion to Innovation and Competition Act
    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • June 02, 2021
  • EEOC greenlights coronavirus vaccine requirements, incentives — with some limits
    By Ryan Golden • June 01, 2021
    • Deep Dive
  • A chancellor search in Georgia highlights the problems of 'partisan capture'
    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • June 01, 2021
  • Federal student privacy law does not conflict with Title IX: analysis
    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • May 27, 2021
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.