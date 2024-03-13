 Skip to main content
close search
site logo

College Board declares launch of shorter, digital SAT a success

The new test, debuting this month in the U.S., takes less time to complete and has shorter passages for the reading and writing sections.

Published March 13, 2024
Kara Arundel's headshot
Senior Reporter
A small, black graduation cap sits on a computer keyboard
AndreyPopov via Getty Images

First published on

K-12 Dive
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

A shorter and online version of the SAT college admission exam debuted Saturday, and the College Board — the company behind the test — has already declared the switch from the longer, paper version a success.

More than 200,000 students took the digital SAT at 3,000 test centers in 173 countries. Of those test takers, 99.8% successfully completed the exam and submitted their results through the College Board’s new digital testing app Bluebook.

Collectively, more than 400,000 students last week took the digital PSAT 10, which is taken by 10th graders, and PSAT 8/9, which is for 8th and 9th graders.

The digital SAT is shorter, clocking in at just over two hours, compared to three hours for the former paper and pencil test. For the new version, students may use their own computers or school-issued devices, or they can borrow a device from the College Board.

The new test has shorter passages for the reading and writing sections, and students can bring their own calculator or use a built-in graphing calculator.

"Our goal was to provide a testing experience that is more relevant to today’s students and is less stressful for students to take and easier for educators to administer,” Priscilla Rodriguez, senior vice president of College Readiness Assessments at College Board, said in a Tuesday statement.

The statement also said the SAT plays "a vital role in a holistic admissions process" and that the test scores "can confirm a student’s grades or demonstrate their strengths beyond what their high school grades may show."

However, FairTest, a group that advocates for limited application of entrance exams, criticizes the updated test as being more cost effective for the College Board to deliver and score, while not solving certain challenges for schools, counselors or students. Specifically, FairTest raised concerns about gender, race and income disparities among test takers.

"The digital SAT still creates burdens on counselors and schools to provide free labor to the College Board. The digital SAT is still susceptible to test preparation," FairTest's website said.

The new digital option comes as institutions like Yale University and Dartmouth College are reinstating standardized test requirements. Some colleges had begun shifting to test-optional policies prior to the pandemic as a means of increasing the size and diversity of applicant pools by placing more emphasis on strengths that can’t be showcased in a test. But the onset of COVID-19 accelerated the movement when testing sites had to shut down for health and safety reasons.

For fall 2025, more than 1,800 universities including Cornell, Columbia and Harvard won’t require the SAT or ACT, according to FairTest.

Editors' picks

  • Professor teaching in a college classroom
    Image attribution tooltip
    monkeybusinessimages/Getty Images Plus via Getty Images
    Image attribution tooltip
    Deep Dive

    7 higher education trends to watch in 2024

    Colleges will likely grapple with continued consolidation, the rise of artificial intelligence and more attacks on diversity, equity and inclusion.

    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • Updated Jan. 8, 2024
  • A Black woman helps two Black young adults who are seated in front of a laptop computer. Explore the Trendline
    Image attribution tooltip
    Drazen Zigic via Getty Images
    Image attribution tooltip
    Trendline

    Enrollment and Retention

    A look at the pandemic's continuing impact on enrollment and how colleges can ensure students stay on course.

    By Higher Ed Dive staff

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Reinvigorating Student Discussions Online
From iDesign
March 05, 2024
National Higher Education Teaching Conference ’24 Focuses on Accelerating the Great College T…
From Association of College and University Educators
February 29, 2024
TimelyCare Introduces Student Success Coaching
From TimelyCare
March 04, 2024
University of Washington Architecture Student Awarded 2024 Bergmeyer Scholarship + Experience
From Bergmeyer
February 22, 2024
Editors' picks
  • Professor teaching in a college classroom
    Image attribution tooltip
    monkeybusinessimages/Getty Images Plus via Getty Images
    Image attribution tooltip
    Deep Dive

    7 higher education trends to watch in 2024

    Colleges will likely grapple with continued consolidation, the rise of artificial intelligence and more attacks on diversity, equity and inclusion.

    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • Updated Jan. 8, 2024
  • A Black woman helps two Black young adults who are seated in front of a laptop computer. Explore the Trendline
    Image attribution tooltip
    Drazen Zigic via Getty Images
    Image attribution tooltip
    Trendline

    Enrollment and Retention

    A look at the pandemic's continuing impact on enrollment and how colleges can ensure students stay on course.

    By Higher Ed Dive staff
Latest in Students
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2024 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell