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Supreme Court upholds bans on transgender athletes in women’s college sports

Colleges and K-12 schools can determine eligibility for women’s and girls’ sports teams based on “biological sex,” the court ruled.

Published June 30, 2026
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Protesters for and against transgender athletes competing in women's sports gather outside the Supreme Court on January 13, 2026 in Washington, DC.
Protesters for and against transgender athletes competing in women's sports gather outside the U.S. Supreme Court on Jan. 13, 2026, in Washington, D.C. Heather Diehl via Getty Images
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Editor’s note: This story is developing and will be updated.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that transgender student athletes do not have the constitutional right to play on sports teams aligning with their gender identity. Instead, colleges and K-12 schools can determine eligibility for women's and girls' sports teams based on "biological sex," the court said.

The high court's conservative majority said the two states being challenged over laws barring transgender women and girls from playing on sports teams that align with their gender identity did not violate the 14th Amendment’s right to equal protection under the law.

Filed Under: Legal

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