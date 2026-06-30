Supreme Court upholds bans on transgender athletes in women’s college sports

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Editor’s note: This story is developing and will be updated.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that transgender student athletes do not have the constitutional right to play on sports teams aligning with their gender identity. Instead, colleges and K-12 schools can determine eligibility for women's and girls' sports teams based on "biological sex," the court said.

The high court's conservative majority said the two states being challenged over laws barring transgender women and girls from playing on sports teams that align with their gender identity did not violate the 14th Amendment’s right to equal protection under the law.