Texas bill would overhaul community college funding

Proposed legislation in Texas would make the state's community colleges more dependent on performance-based funding.

Proposed legislation in Texas would make the state's community colleges more dependent on performance-based funding.

Proposed legislation in Texas would make the state's community colleges more dependent on performance-based funding.

Proposed legislation in Texas would make the state's community colleges more dependent on performance-based funding.

Proposed legislation in Texas would make the state's community colleges more dependent on performance-based funding.

Proposed legislation in Texas would make the state's community colleges more dependent on performance-based funding.

HB8