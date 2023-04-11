Texas lawmakers move forward with proposed bans on faculty tenure, diversity offices in public colleges

Texas lawmakers are pressing ahead with efforts to ban faculty tenure and diversity offices in the state’s public colleges.

This month, Texas Senate Republicans advanced bills that would prohibit tenure and diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI, offices. The Senate’s Committee on Education approved

the anti-tenure bill

last week 9-3, with one lawmaker absent, while its Subcommittee on Higher Education

moved the diversity office legislation