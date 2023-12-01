 Skip to main content
close search
site logo
Dive Brief

The College of Saint Rose will close at the end of the academic year

The Roman Catholic institution in New York said it suffered from years of declining enrollment and pandemic-induced financial turbulence.

Published Dec. 1, 2023
Laura Spitalniak's headshot
Staff Reporter
A locked gate is visible in front of a blurred background.
Inna Reznik/iStock via Getty Images
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

Dive Brief:

  • The College of Saint Rose, a Roman Catholic institution in New York, will close in May following its spring 2024 term, following a vote by its governing board Thursday.
  • The college faced significant financial distress after a decade-plus of declining enrollment, compounded by the pandemic’s lingering effects, according to the college’s president, Marcia White. 
  • The trustees tried several cost-cutting measures, as well as recruitment initiatives to boost revenue, White said. But in the end they couldn’t overcome the college's projected operating cash deficit of $11.3 million.

Dive Insight:

White attributed the 103-year-old college's financial woes in part to the number of prospective college students dwindling.

"Of course, Saint Rose is not alone," White wrote in a Dec. 1 letter to the college community. "The same challenges plague many small independent colleges, particularly those here in the Northeast." 

Saint Rose enrolled just under 2,800 students in fall 2022, down from almost 4,700 students a decade prior, according to federal data.

The college's leaders tried to right its finances through eliminating academic programs and positions and reducing administrator salaries, officials said. Trustees also refinanced the college's debt, asked donors to lift restrictions on their endowment contributions and sold off campus facilities.

But the resulting cash flow still wasn't enough to offset Saint Rose's deficit.

The acquisition route didn't work either: Saint Rose had failed in its search to be taken over by another higher ed institution.

The college will establish a teach-out plan for students who won't graduate in May. It will also honor all financial aid commitments through the current academic year.

Filed Under: Closures and Mergers

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Validated Insights Expands Its Market Reach with the Acquisition of Market Research Consultanc…
From Validated Insights, Inc
November 29, 2023
1890 CENTER OF EXCELLENCE FOR STUDENT SUCCESS AND WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT EXPANDS PARTNERSHIP WI…
From Mentor Collective
November 29, 2023
Rupt emerges from stealth mode, surpassing the 1 million users served mark in under a year
From Rupt
November 29, 2023
Editors' picks
Latest in Closures and Mergers
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2023 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell