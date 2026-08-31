 Skip to main content
Explore our brands An Informa TechTarget Publication

People also ask

  • Loading questions...
site logo
Tracker

The colleges facing DOJ accusations of racial discrimination in admissions

George Washington University is the most recent college that has been caught in the U.S. Department of Justice’s crosshairs.

Published Aug. 31, 2026
A building on the campus of George Washington University
The Keystone Building on the campus of George Washington University in Washington, D.C., is seen on June 25, 2022. The private university's medical school is the latest to face accusations from the Trump administration that it is discriminating based on race in admissions. Getty Images

In May, the Trump administration opened a new front in its crackdown on the higher education sector. 

The U.S. Department of Justice said it had completed a yearlong investigation into the University of California, Los Angeles’ medical school and concluded that the public institution was discriminating based on race by giving Black and Hispanic applicants a leg up in the admissions process. UCLA pushed back against claims it was violating the law. 

Since then, the DOJ has produced similar findings against four other medical schools and one law school, alleging that they are violating the 2023 U.S. Supreme Court ruling against race-conscious admissions. 

In each case, the agency said it is seeking to work with the colleges to come to a voluntary resolution to bring them back into compliance. The DOJ has threatened to sue the institutions if that doesn’t work. 

6 colleges face DOJ allegations of illegally discriminating in admissions

The institutions accused by the agency of having race-based preferences

More of these findings are likely coming down the pike. In June, the DOJ announced it had opened 15 probes into medical school admissions, though it didn’t name the institutions it was investigating. 

Below, we’re rounding up the latest news about each college that DOJ has accused of racial discrimination in their admissions. 

Editor’s note: Are we missing any major developments? Let us know.

Clear
  • College
  • Duke University
  • George Washington University
  • University of California, Davis
  • University of California, Los Angeles
  • University of California, San Diego
  • Yale University
  • School type
  • Law school
  • Medical school
Clear
Aug. 27, 2026
George Washington University
Medical school

The latest: DOJ officials accused George Washington University’s medical school of illegally discriminating in admissions, alleging the institution used essay questions designed to learn information about applicants’ race or ethnicity. Officials accused the Washington, D.C., university of using this information to select more Black applicants for admissions interviews. 

The university said in a statement that officials have received a letter from the DOJ and are reviewing it. “We are disappointed by the DOJ’s conclusions, which we believe are incorrect,” the university said. “Our School of Medicine and Health Sciences admissions process fully complies with the law.”

Aug. 6, 2026
Duke University
Law school

The latest: The Justice Department accused Duke University’s law school of discriminating against White and Asian applicants, arguing that admissions staff used student responses to essay questions to advance racial diversity goals. The DOJ also said admissions officials tagged responses to “capture specific applicant characteristics that are commonly correlated with race, such as being a Pell grant recipient.”

A spokesperson for Duke did not respond to Higher Ed Dive’s request for comment by publication time.

July 20, 2026
University of California, San Diego
Medical school

The latest: The Justice Department accused University of California, San Diego’s medical school of discriminating in admissions by using terms like “hardship” and “disadvantage” as proxies for race. For instance, the department alleged, applicants that admissions officials determined had overcome hardship were placed in separate groups to ensure more underrepresented minority students were granted admissions interviews.

UC San Diego said in an emailed Aug. 28 statement that it is committed to complying with federal law and looks forward to working “collaboratively and constructively with the federal government.”  

“All applicants to the school’s Doctor of Medicine program must meet strict academic thresholds, a requirement that is and was applied uniformly to all applicants,” it said.

July 7, 2026
Yale University
Medical school

The latest: In July, attorneys for a Yale University faculty group issued a scathing analysis of the DOJ's allegations that the institution’s medical school had discriminated based on race in admissions, saying that the federal agency relied on “cherry-picked” and “statistically weak” evidence, leading to “bogus” findings. 

The background: In May, the DOJ accused Yale’s medical school of using racial proxies to unlawfully give admissions advantages to Black and Hispanic applicants. 

Officials pointed to a Yale presentation in 2025 that highlighted a University of California, Davis policy that it said gave low socioeconomic status applicants an edge in admissions, leading to higher admissions rates of underrepresented minority students. The DOJ accused Yale of taking a similar approach. 

When the DOJ announced its findings, a Yale spokesperson told Higher Ed Dive in a statement that the medical school was “confident in the rigorous admissions process we follow.”

June 10, 2026
University of California, Davis
Medical school

The latest: The Justice Department accused University of California, Davis’ medical school of illegally giving an admissions advantage to Black and Hispanic applicants by "strategically" adjusting GPAs and MCAT scores based on metrics assessing socioeconomic status. 

During a six-month investigation, DOJ investigators homed in on the Davis Scale, which considers factors like family income and whether applicants received need-based scholarships during their undergraduate studies. 

In a June statement, the university said it was “disappointed by the report.”

“UC Davis School of Medicine strongly disagrees with any characterization of its admissions practices as discriminatory or inconsistent with applicable law,” the university said. “The report's findings do not accurately reflect the school's rigorous, individualized, and merit-based admissions process and our firm commitment to complying with applicable federal and state antidiscrimination laws.”

May 6, 2026
University of California, Los Angeles
Medical school

The latest: DOJ officials alleged that University of California, Los Angeles discriminated against White and Asian medical school applicants, accusing admissions officials of intentionally admitting students based on their race. 

At the time, a UCLA spokesperson said via email that the medical school has merit-based admissions “grounded in a rigorous, comprehensive review of each applicant.” The spokesperson also said the institution is “fully complying with federal and state laws.”

No results found
Try removing filters for best results. Clear filters
Filed Under: Federal Policy

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
5 Findings From Implementing a Human-First, AI-Driven Advising Experience
From Advisor AI
August 27, 2026
Advisor AI logo
Terra Dotta Brings Trusted AI to Study Abroad Advising
From Terra Dotta
August 25, 2026
Terra Dotta logo
UPCEA’s 2026 Online Education Benchmarking Report Shows Digital Learning at Consequential Point
From UPCEA
August 17, 2026
UPCEA logo

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
This website is owned and operated by Informa TechTarget, a global network that informs, influences and connects the world's technology buyers and sellers.

© 2025 TechTarget, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. An Informa PLC company.
Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy | Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell