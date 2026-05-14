 Skip to main content
Explore our brands An Informa TechTarget Publication
close search
site logo

DOJ alleges Yale’s medical school discriminates against applicants

The U.S. Department of Justice accused the Ivy League institution of unlawfully giving Black and Hispanic students an advantage in admissions.

Published May 14, 2026
Natalie Schwartz's headshot
Senior Editor
Gates on Yale University's campus.
Yale University's campus, in New Haven, Conn. The U.S. Department of Justice accused Yale's medical school of racially discriminating against applicants. Steve Rosenbach via Getty Images

The U.S. Department of Justice accused Yale University’s medical school of discriminating against applicants based on race by unlawfully giving Black and Hispanic applicants an advantage in admissions. 

The accusation comes just one week after the DOJ levied similar accusations against the University of California, Los Angelesmedical school. Likewise, the agency launched probes in March into the medical schools at three institutions — Ohio State University, Stanford University and the University of California, San Diego — to determine whether they were unlawfully considering race in their admissions, The New York Times first reported. 

The Trump administration has made enforcing the 2023 landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling against race-conscious admissions a priority. In Yale’s case, the DOJ said a year-long investigation revealed Black and Hispanic students are much more likely to be admitted to the Yale School of Medicine compared to White and Asian students with similar academic profiles. 

“Yale has continued its race-based admissions program despite the Supreme Court and the public’s clear mandate for reform,” Harmeet Dhillon, assistant attorney general of the DOJ’s civil rights unit, said in a Thursday statement. “This Department will continue to shed light on these illegal practices, and demand that institutions of higher education comply with federal law.”

A Yale spokesperson said on Thursday that university officials would review the DOJ’s letter. 

The students admitted to Yale School of Medicine demonstrate exceptional academic achievement and personal commitment; its program of medical education encourages curiosity and critical thinking, and its graduates go on to become leaders in clinical care, research, and public service,” the spokesperson said in an email. “Yale School of Medicine is confident in the rigorous admissions process we follow.”

In July, the DOJ issued a memo warning colleges that they could violate antidiscrimination laws over even racially neutral criteria. The agency gave the example of focusing recruiting efforts on certain regions if it determines those places were selected based on their demographics. 

To that end, the DOJ accused Yale of using racial proxies to discriminate against medical school applicants who aren't Black or Hispanic. It pointed to a Yale admissions presentation that highlighted a policy from the University of California, Davis that gave applicants with low socioeconomic status an admissions advantage, resulting in higher admission rates of underrepresented minority students. 

“The numerical data indicate that Yale took a similar approach,” Dhillon said in a letter laying out the department's findings. 

Among applicants admitted to Yale’s incoming class of 2025, Black students had a median Medical College Admissions Test score of 518, while Hispanic students had a median score of 517, according to a Justice Department analysis of institutional data. The agency contrasted this with White and Hispanic students, which both had median MCAT scores of 524. MCAT scores range from 472 to 528. 

The Justice Department accused Yale of discriminating against the incoming classes of 2023, 2024 and 2025, and said it believes “that this discrimination is ongoing.”

Yale accepted just 4.9% of applicants to its MD program for the class of 2028 cohort, according to university data. 

Recommended Reading

Filed Under: Policy & Legal

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
STUDENTS ARE QUESTIONING THE VALUE OF COLLEGE, NORTHERN VIRGINIA COMMUNITY COLLEGE AND RP3 ARE…
From RP3 Agency
May 13, 2026
RP3 Agency logo
Web Scribble Launches Career Center Technology for Colleges and Universities
From Web Scribble Solutions, Inc
May 13, 2026
Web Scribble Solutions, Inc logo
Penn State Powers Tuition Management Processes for 100,000+ Students with Flywire
From Flywire
May 01, 2026
Transform Student Engagement From First Interest to Lifelong Growth With Pathways by Advisor.A…
From Advisor.AI
April 30, 2026
Advisor.AI logo
Editors' picks
Latest in Policy & Legal
This website is owned and operated by Informa TechTarget, a global network that informs, influences and connects the world's technology buyers and sellers.

© 2025 TechTarget, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. An Informa PLC company.
Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy | Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell