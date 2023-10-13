The top higher education conferences to attend in 2024

Higher education leaders today find themselves at the crossroads of several major challenges.

The public is increasingly questioning the value of higher education. Tough demographic trends pose a problem for a large contingent of colleges, especially as leaders brace for the so-called 2025 demographic cliff. And states have been passing laws with huge implications for how colleges conduct business, including statutes that restrict diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

Many higher education conferences in 2024 plan to reflect on those developments. At these events, college officials have the opportunity to check in with other leaders and learn how their fellow institutions are overcoming these hurdles.

To help officials plan for which events they’d like to attend next year, we’ve compiled a list below of the top conferences for college administrators.

Do you plan on attending a higher education conference next year that isn’t on this list? Let us know.