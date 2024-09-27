What traits make a great college president?

needed in a college president, according to a survey of those who already hold the job by executive search firm Academic Search.

needed in a college president, according to a survey of those who already hold the job by executive search firm Academic Search.

needed in a college president, according to a survey of those who already hold the job by executive search firm Academic Search.

needed in a college president, according to a survey of those who already hold the job by executive search firm Academic Search.

needed in a college president, according to a survey of those who already hold the job by executive search firm Academic Search.

over 90% listed those qualities as “very relevant” to the job, with “behaves in a way that is trustworthy, consistent, and accountable” cited the most frequently at 96%.

over 90% listed those qualities as “very relevant” to the job, with “behaves in a way that is trustworthy, consistent, and accountable” cited the most frequently at 96%.

over 90% listed those qualities as “very relevant” to the job, with “behaves in a way that is trustworthy, consistent, and accountable” cited the most frequently at 96%.

over 90% listed those qualities as “very relevant” to the job, with “behaves in a way that is trustworthy, consistent, and accountable” cited the most frequently at 96%.

over 90% listed those qualities as “very relevant” to the job, with “behaves in a way that is trustworthy, consistent, and accountable” cited the most frequently at 96%.

Among the over 700 college presidents surveyed,

Among the over 700 college presidents surveyed,

Among the over 700 college presidents surveyed,

Among the over 700 college presidents surveyed,

Among the over 700 college presidents surveyed,

Among the over 700 college presidents surveyed,

Listening to and understanding stakeholder concerns was also highly cited. Some 84% of respondents ranked that as very relevant

, along with