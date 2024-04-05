This week in 5 numbers: Another FAFSA glitch

From another hangup with this year's Free Application for Federal Student Aid to an abrupt college closure, here are the top-line figures from some of our biggest recent stories.

By the numbers 5% The share of FAFSA applications containing errors that would make students eligible for less financial assistance than they're entitled to, according to the U.S. Department of Education. The agency said it would begin reprocessing the forms in the first half of April. 429 The number of students Oak Point University enrolled in fall 2022, down from 860 only three years prior. The healthcare-focused nonprofit abruptly announced it was closing its doors April 19, giving students only a few weeks of notice. $177 million The budgetary shortfall the University of Arizona is facing. Amid the financial issues, President Robert Robbins announced this week that he plans to step down from the post by the end of his contract, which expires in mid-2026. 1,440 The number of students the California Institute of the Arts enrolled in fall 2022 — more than four times larger than the student body at the Vermont College of Fine Arts. The two institutions announced a deal this week that will make CalArts the parent institution of VCFA. 7 The university systems in Texas that recently received a letter from a lawmaker directing them to detail their compliance with a new DEI ban on public college campuses. State Sen. Brandon Creighton, a Republican who sponsored the anti-DEI legislation, also told the systems that lawmakers would hold a hearing on the compliance next month.