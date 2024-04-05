 Skip to main content
close search
site logo

This week in 5 numbers: Another FAFSA glitch

We’re rounding up some of our biggest recent stories, from another snag in federal aid to an abrupt college closure.

Published April 5, 2024
Natalie Schwartz's headshot
Senior Editor
Two students with backpacks walk on a college campus.
Giuseppe Lombardo via Getty Images

From another hangup with this year's Free Application for Federal Student Aid to an abrupt college closure, here are the top-line figures from some of our biggest recent stories. 

By the numbers
 
5%
The share of FAFSA applications containing errors that would make students eligible for less financial assistance than they're entitled to, according to the U.S. Department of Education. The agency said it would begin reprocessing the forms in the first half of April.
 
429
The number of students Oak Point University enrolled in fall 2022, down from 860 only three years prior. The healthcare-focused nonprofit abruptly announced it was closing its doors April 19, giving students only a few weeks of notice.
 
$177 million
The budgetary shortfall the University of Arizona is facing. Amid the financial issues, President Robert Robbins announced this week that he plans to step down from the post by the end of his contract, which expires in mid-2026.
 
1,440
The number of students the California Institute of the Arts enrolled in fall 2022 — more than four times larger than the student body at the Vermont College of Fine Arts. The two institutions announced a deal this week that will make CalArts the parent institution of VCFA.
 
7
The university systems in Texas that recently received a letter from a lawmaker directing them to detail their compliance with a new DEI ban on public college campuses. State Sen. Brandon Creighton, a Republican who sponsored the anti-DEI legislation, also told the systems that lawmakers would hold a hearing on the compliance next month.

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
The University of Arizona Global Campus receives NC-SARA approval, expanding access to quality…
From The University of Arizona Global Campus
April 04, 2024
New study suggests link between Casper scores and MCAT performance
From Health Professional Student Association
April 02, 2024
Top Hat Unveils Latest ‘Ace’ Innovation with AI-Powered Lecture Enhancer
From Top Hat
March 21, 2024
Concordia University Wisconsin Embraces Flexibility and Agility with Pathify
From Pathify
March 21, 2024
Editors' picks
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2024 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell