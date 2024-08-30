This week in 5 numbers: UMGC’s $25.7M failed IT project

From an audit into the University of Maryland Global Campus’ vendor oversight to a merger between two public higher education institutions in Texas, here are the top-line figures from some of our biggest stories of the week.

By the numbers $25.7 million The amount UMGC paid a vendor to revamp its student information system. However, the project never produced a viable product — and state auditors say poor vendor oversight could be to blame. 40,000 The estimated number of students the University of Texas at San Antonio and a nearby academic health center will enroll once they merge . Officials at the University of Texas System cast the move as a way to expand academic offerings and strengthen research funding. $107 million The unexpectedly large budget gap the University of California, Santa Cruz is facing. The public university plans to reduce spending by cutting positions, which will include some layoffs 18 The maximum number of continuous hours demonstrators will be able to keep up tents under the University of Virginia’s new protest rules . UVA tightened its policies after a chaotic spring term, when university leaders called in police to clear an encampment. $950 billion The potential amount colleges will need to spend on their capital needs over the next decade, according to Moody’s Ratings . However, “few have the necessary resources and credit strength to sustain the higher amounts needed to tackle the full extent of their infrastructure needs,” analysts said.