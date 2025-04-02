 Skip to main content
close search
site logo

Scholar warns of chilling speech in higher ed after NYU canceled her presentation

A prominent physician said university administrators nixed the event over concerns some material might be considered antisemitic and anti-government.

Published April 2, 2025
Ben Unglesbee's headshot
Senior Reporter
Street shot of New York University building in Manhattan
Administrators at New York University told a visiting physician and scholar her presentation on humanitarian aid work was canceled because of slides they worried could be perceived as antisemitic and anti-government. CribbVisuals via Getty Images
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

A prominent public health scholar warned of self-censorship and the chilling of free speech in higher education after New York University administrators in March abruptly canceled her presentation over what she described as concerns that certain material could be perceived as antisemitic and anti-government. 

Joanne Liu — a physician, professor at McGill University and former head of the international humanitarian group Doctors Without Borderssaid in an op-ed with French newspaper Le Devoir that she had been invited to speak at NYU nearly a year ago on challenges in humanitarian work. 

Before the presentation, and after Liu uploaded it to a university platform, a representative at the private university’s health unit reached out to her with concerns from leadership, Liu said in recent media interviews. 

Those concerns centered largely on a slide containing a table from the Aid Worker Security Database showing heavy casualties among humanitarian workers in Gaza amid Israel’s ongoing war with Hamas. The administrator shared concerns with Liu that the slide could be viewed as antisemitic, Liu said in her op-ed and media interviews. 

Statistics from the database show 163 aid worker fatalities in Gaza in 2023, more than in all other global conflicts combined. The deaths were largely caused by airstrikes, according to AWSD. 

In her account, Liu, who completed a medical fellowship at NYU in 1996, was told that the leadership didn’t understand why she discussed only the victims in Gaza.

Those leaders at NYU also raised issues with other slides referencing the Trump administration’s cuts to international aid, as well as a photo included in the presentation of President Donald Trump’s heated Oval Office meeting in February with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Liu. Administrators worried those might be considered anti-government, Liu said. 

Liu offered to remove or alter the slides, ultimately offering to take out material that prompted concerns but leave a general slide about humanitarian war casualties. 

“As long as I can keep the key, overarching message, I am fine. I can manage that,” Liu recalled in an interview Tuesday with the progressive media outlet Democracy Now! 

Hours later, the NYU administrator informed Liu her presentation was canceled. 

“I was stunned,” Liu told Democracy Now!, adding that her colleagues had expressed excitement over her talk ahead of it. 

In her Le Devoir op-ed, Liu pointed to the Trump administration’s move to cancel $400 million in research grants and contracts at Columbia University on allegations that it allowed antisemitism to spread on campus, which led to major concessions by the Ivy League institution to the administration. Liu also pointed to other universities that the government has targeted.

In a Saturday interview with Canada’s CTV News, she noted a sense of vulnerability and fear among universities. “They are so scared that something could happen to their funds that they preventively over-self-censor themselves,” she said.

She discussed similar themes of chilled speech in the Trump era with Democracy Now! 

“I truly and strongly believe that universities are the temple of knowledge, but, as well, of plurality of ideas,” she said. “And if we do not allow that, we are basically killing the essence of what university is about.”

A spokesperson for NYU’s health unit did not respond to Higher Ed Dive’s questions about who made the final decision to cancel Liu’s presentation or the reasons behind it. 

“Guest speakers at our institution are given clear guidelines at the outset,” the spokesperson said. “Per our policy we cannot host speakers who don’t comply. In this case we did fully compensate this guest for her travel and time.”

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
CICU Selects FortifyData as Cyber GRC Partner for Member Institutions
From FortifyData
April 02, 2025
Gale Digital Scholar Lab Adds New Personalization and Visualization Features to Deliver Greate…
From Gale, part of Cengage Group
April 02, 2025
Wake Forest Launches New JD/Master of Health Administration Joint Degree Program
From Wake Forest University School of Law
March 24, 2025
BetterHelp Teams Up with College Basketball Stars to Combat Online Harassment of Student-Athle…
From BetterHelp
March 26, 2025
Editors' picks
Latest in Policy & Legal
Industry Dive is an Informa TechTarget business.
© 2025 TechTarget, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell
This website is owned and operated by Informa TechTarget, part of a global network that informs, influences and connects the world's technology buyers and sellers. All copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. TechTarget, Inc.'s registered office is 275 Grove St. Newton, MA 02466.