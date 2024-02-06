 Skip to main content
close search
site logo
Dive Brief

Title IX regulations advance to White House after significant delay

The Education Department is closer to finalizing the controversial regulation, which it aimed to release in March after two previous delays.

Published Feb. 6, 2024
Naaz Modan's headshot
Senior Reporter
Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona answers questions during the daily briefing at the White House August 5, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Under Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, the Education Department is expanding Title IX to protect LGBTQ+ students, a controversial move that has garnered hundreds of thousands of feedback comments. Win McNamee via Getty Images

First published on

K-12 Dive
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

Dive Brief:

  • The U.S. Department of Education sent its long-awaited Title IX proposed rule to the White House on Friday after significant delay, bringing the department one step closer to finalizing the controversial regulation. The department has yet to send the second Title IX rule — on transgender students' athletics participation — to the Office of Management and Budget, which oversees federal regulations.
  • The department already missed two deadlines it set for the release of both rules, once in May 2023 and again in October 2023. The agency attributed the delays to overwhelming feedback on the proposals.
  • The department then pivoted to a March 2024 deadline for both rules. However, the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, the division of OMB that reviews draft regulations, could take up to 120 days to review each one.

Dive Insight:

Under President Joe Biden, the Education Department has focused on expanding Title IX to protect LGBTQ+ students — a significant departure from the Trump administration's enforcement of the statute. The Title IX civil rights law bans sex-based discrimination in federally funded education programs.

As part of that focus,Biden's Education Department introduced a separate athletics proposal in addition to reversing many of former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos' regulatory changes to Title IX.

The broader Title IX rule, which was originally proposed in June 2022 and now sent to OMB on Friday, would direct how K-12 schools investigate and potentially punish sexual assault and harassment. The second rule, which was proposed much later, in April 2023, and has not yet gone to OMB, would prohibit blanket bans on transgender athletes participating in sports teams aligning with their gender identities.

"The Department is still reviewing a second rule related to athletics, which was first proposed nine months after the first rule, and which received 150,000 public comments, which by law must be carefully considered," said a department spokesperson. 

While OMB technically has 90 days to go through the Title IX rule currently under its review, it can extend its review by an additional month for a total of 120 days. If it exhausts its 120 days, that would push the release of the broader Title IX rules to late spring, nearly two years after the proposal's release. And considering the Title IX athletics rule hasn't yet been sent to OMB, its release could be delayed even further. 

"OMB can take up to 90 days, so it's in their hands," a department spokesperson said when asked if the agency still expects to meet its March 2024 deadline for the broader Title IX rule.

When DeVos' Title IX rule cleared OMB in 2020, the department took an additional few weeks to release the regulations, which could also be the case this time around. That rule garnered 120,000 comments and was also made final after nearly two years.

Recommended Reading

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Butler University, Nearpeer Announce “Belonging Before Arriving” Community of Practice to Impr…
From Nearpeer
February 05, 2024
The Midtown Group Honored by American University’s Kogod School of Business with Eagle Award W…
From The Midtown Group
February 05, 2024
Ocelot Appoints Anthony Rotoli as New CEO
From Ocelot
January 23, 2024
Gale’s New Power to the People Archive Reveals the Historical Roots of Today’s Counterculture …
From Gale, part of Cengage Group
January 17, 2024
Editors' picks
Latest in Policy & Legal
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2024 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell