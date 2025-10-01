The top higher education conferences to attend in 2026

Listen to the article 10 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

This is a moment in higher education like no other. Professionals in the sector must confront challenges both new and old, from rapidly shifting federal policies and lower research funding to concerns about enrollment and the public's perception about whether college is worth the cost.

Below, we're rounding up some of the top conferences in higher education in 2026, many of which aim to tackle those challenges head-on. The conferences cater to a variety of higher ed professionals, including top leaders, board members, faculty members, administrators and diversity officers.

Top higher ed conferences in 2026

Jan. 4–7

Orlando, Florida

The Council of Independent Colleges’ annual conference will focus on how college presidents can carry out mission-critical strategies and stay dedicated to “serving the common good,” according to its website. In previous years, the conference has drawn hundreds of presidents of private nonprofit institutions.

Jan. 21-23

Washington, D.C

Amid "threats to academic freedom, institutional autonomy, and federal funding," the American Association of Colleges and Universities' annual conference will center on how higher education can confront these challenges while leaders work to rebuild public trust and safeguard their institutions.

Announced speakers include American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten and State University of New York Chancellor John King.

Jan. 26-29

Washington, D.C.

The Council for Higher Education Accreditation’s annual conference will center on “leading with integrity” amid shifting federal priorities and regulatory changes. Discussion topics will include fostering ethical leadership and using student data transparently with an eye toward improving outcomes.

Feb. 1-3

San Diego

The Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges's annual forum for college foundation leaders seeks to bridge the gap between executive teams and board members. In past years, over 700 college foundation board members, CEOs and industry experts attended the three-day event.

Feb. 8-11

Washington, D.C

Each year, the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators holds a conference focused on the management issues that financial aid leaders face. The Washington, D.C. event also organizes Capitol Hill visits for attendees to engage with their legislators.

Feb. 25-28

Washington, D.C.

The American Council on Education's annual meeting aims to provide higher education leaders with networking opportunities and sessions on sector trends. ACE also hosts special events coinciding with the meeting, including a women’s leadership dinner and an opportunity for ACE member presidents to speak with policymakers.

March 3-5

Virtual

OLC Innovate focuses on sharing best practices and new ideas for online, digital and blended learning. The upcoming conference will feature design sprints, express sessions and deep dive sessions, with a focus on creating classrooms.

March 9-12

Austin, Texas

SXSW EDU brings together educators, administrators, policymakers and industry leaders to discuss the challenges facing the higher education and K-12 sectors with a focus on technology. The high-production event is also known for attracting well-known speakers, including former U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, media mogul Oprah Winfrey and science communicator Hank Green.

March 21-24

Chicago

The Higher Learning Commission’s annual conference is intended for a variety of college professionals, including presidents, administrators and faculty members. The event will focus on how colleges can use the accreditation process to continuously improve and explore educational experiences that meet students’ needs.

March 25-28

Philadelphia

The theme for the National Association of Diversity Officers in Higher Education’s 2026 conference is “Reclaiming ‘We the People’: Democracy and the Renewal of Higher Education.” The event aims to help leaders weather the headwinds against diversity in higher ed and discuss how institutions can help build a more resilient democracy.

March 28-30

Denver

Held by the Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges, the annual conference plans to bring together college presidents, board members and senior officials to explore new approaches to the higher education sector’s many challenges. The conference will feature both panel discussions and peer-to-peer dialogue.

April 8-11

Baltimore

Hosted by NAGAP, the Association for Graduate Enrollment Management, this annual conference brings together over 800 professionals in the field. This year's event will offer sessions on marketing and recruitment, money issues, alumni engagement, and diversity, equity and inclusion.

April 10-14

Seattle

The American Association of Community Colleges’ annual conference brings together leaders from across the sector of associate degree-granting institutions. The upcoming event plans to include featured speakers, professional development and networking opportunities.

April 12-15

San Diego

The annual ASU+GSV Summit brings together over 7,000 ed tech entrepreneurs, investors, college leaders and policymakers to discuss education and workforce development. Speakers at the upcoming conference include Fisk University President Agenia Clark, Jobs for the Future CEO Maria Flynn, and former Southern New Hampshire University President Paul LeBlanc.

April 15-17

New Orleans

The UPCEA Annual Conference centers on online and continuing professional education. The theme in 2025 focused on using flexibility to respond to higher education’s challenges, including federal policy shifts and budget cuts.

April 19-22

New Orleans

AACRAO’s Annual Meeting aims to bring together higher education professionals to find solutions to their pressing challenges, including in admissions, student services and enrollment. The upcoming conference will also focus on strategies for fostering clear communication and leading colleges through periods of change.

April 16-18

Tucson, Arizona

The upcoming conference’s theme is “courageous care,” which AAC&U defines as “the practice of combining deep kindness with honest truth-telling, making difficult ethical decisions that prioritize student and educator well-being, even when these choices are uncomfortable or unpopular.” The event will focus on sharing practices that help boost student outcomes and reimagining undergraduate education.

April 20-22

Denver

The Association of College and University Policy Administrators' annual conference is aimed at providing networking opportunities and sharing knowledge. The organization is planning panels focused on scaling policy management to match team needs and career progression for college policy specialists.

May 23-26

Austin, Texas

The National Institute of Staff and Organizational Development bills its 2026 conference on teaching and leadership as an "unparalleled opportunity to connect, learn, and grow alongside community and technical college faculty, administrators, and staff from across the nation and beyond."

June 22-24

Cleveland

In previous years, keynote speakers at Career Education Colleges and Universities' annual convention have included James Bergeron, then-acting under secretary for the U.S. Department of Education, as well as future-of-work strategist Heather McGowan and chef Robert Irvine.

June 29-July 2

Nashville, Tennessee

The National Association of College and University Attorneys conference last year included small roundtables where college legal officers could share lessons as well as a pilot of intensive workshops for mid-career professionals.

July 18-21

Anaheim, California

The theme of the National Association of College and University Business Officers’ upcoming conference is “Mission Meets Moment” — a focus on how colleges can keep their missions front of mind while navigating uncertain times.

Sept. 28-Oct. 1

Denver

Educause's annual conference is focused on higher ed IT professionals and technology providers. The organization's 2025 conference included numerous sessions on artificial intelligence as well as on leadership and business skills.

Oct. 4-6

TBD

This annual conference is held by CUPA-HR, an association for human resource professionals working in higher education.

Oct. 4-7

Oklahoma City

Last year's conference of NACADA: The Global Community for Academic Advising featured sessions on managing data, high volume advising, and best practices for advising transgender and nonbinary students.

Oct. 8-10

Minneapolis

The National Association for College Admission Counseling's annual conference brings together both high school counseling and college admissions professionals. Last year's conference looked at everything from diversity in college enrollment trends to calculus requirements and artificial intelligence in recruitment and admissions.