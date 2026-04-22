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ASU+GSV '26

Top takeaways for college leaders from ASU+GSV

Higher education experts weighed in on how AI is poised to affect workforce development and services for nontraditional students.

Published April 22, 2026
Laura Spitalniak's headshot
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The expo hall at the 2026 ASU+GSV Summit on April 14, 2026, in San Diego, Calif. Laura Spitalniak/Higher Ed Dive

It's no secret that the higher education sector is known for being slow moving. But if academia is the proverbial immovable object, artificial intelligence is its unstoppable force.

Educators and higher ed experts are now preparing for a future that could be significantly shaped by AI — and those gathered at the annual ASU+GSV Summit in San Diego last week discussed how to navigate the sea change.

University leaders in attendance weighed in on their biggest hopes and concerns surrounding AI implementation in higher ed. And panelists shared their insights into how AI can serve nontraditional students and prepare their graduates for a rapidly changing job landscape. 

Below, we’re rounding up our coverage from the conference.

Filed Under: Ed Tech

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