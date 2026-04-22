Top takeaways for college leaders from ASU+GSV

It's no secret that the higher education sector is known for being slow moving. But if academia is the proverbial immovable object, artificial intelligence is its unstoppable force.

Educators and higher ed experts are now preparing for a future that could be significantly shaped by AI — and those gathered at the annual ASU+GSV Summit in San Diego last week discussed how to navigate the sea change.

University leaders in attendance weighed in on their biggest hopes and concerns surrounding AI implementation in higher ed. And panelists shared their insights into how AI can serve nontraditional students and prepare their graduates for a rapidly changing job landscape.

Below, we’re rounding up our coverage from the conference.