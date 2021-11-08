U of Florida professors barred from voting rights lawsuit sue institution

The trio of University of Florida professors who had been banned from testifying in a lawsuit against the state sued their institution on Friday, alleging First Amendment rights of faculty were being violated.

The three professors filed the lawsuit despite the university reversing its decision and allowing them to participate in a complaint against the state's new restrictive voting law. Officials, in walking back the decision,

at first said

the academics could not be paid for their work in the case. But on Friday

they announced the professors could