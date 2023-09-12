Union Institute & University’s accreditor flags financial issues

Union Institute & University’s accreditor recently labeled it a financially distressed institution, which came as the college twice delayed the start of this year's fall term over funding problems and fell under additional federal government oversight.

in a public statement last week that while Union Institute remains accredited, HLC has serious concerns about the Ohio institution’s ability to support its operations and meet the accreditor’s core standards.

