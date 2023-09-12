 Skip to main content
close search
site logo
Dive Brief

Union Institute & University’s accreditor flags financial issues

The Ohio private institution has twice delayed the start of its fall term over funding problems, but insists it’s not on the path to closure.

Published Sept. 12, 2023
Jeremy Bauer-Wolf's headshot
Senior Reporter
Image of college campus gate, closed.
EvgeniiAnd/Getty Images Plus via Getty Images
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

Dive Brief:

  • Union Institute & University’s accreditor recently labeled it a financially distressed institution, which came as the college twice delayed the start of this year's fall term over funding problems and fell under additional federal government oversight. 
  • The Higher Learning Commission said in a public statement last week that while Union Institute remains accredited, HLC has serious concerns about the Ohio institution’s ability to support its operations and meet the accreditor’s core standards.
  • HLC said it will evaluate the private university’s compliance with its policies in October and then decide whether to take further action. A Union Institute spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Dive Insight:

Union Institute leaders have insisted the university won’t shut its doors, despite myriad financial problems that are usually the hallmarks preceding a college closure.

Its enrollment has dropped from 1,666 students in fall 2012 to 787 in fall 2022, according to federal data. The resulting decline in tuition revenue contributed to a multi-year budget deficit, tax documents show.

The private nonprofit college has also missed its payroll a few times since at least March, news reports have documented. This led to an employee in April suing the university over the lost wages in a class-action lawsuit. 

That’s on top of another lawsuit filed last month that accuses the Union Institute of owing nearly $450,000 in rent and defaulting on the lease at its headquarters.

All of the financial turmoil led the university to twice postpone its fall term — originally scheduled for Aug. 28 — until mid-September, and then again until November. 

The U.S. Department of Education last month beefed up oversight of the university, sanctioning it with what’s known as heightened cash monitoring 2. This means the Education Department won’t give the institution financial aid in advance — the university must pay that itself and then seek department reimbursement.

Filed Under: Finance

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Libsyn Unveils “LibsynEDU” to Empower Educators and Students in Podcasting
From Libsyn
August 30, 2023
Mentor Collective and the City University of New York Black Male Initiative (CUNY BMI) Partner…
From Mentor Collective
September 05, 2023
New Statara Higher Ed Audiences to Help Elevate Admissions Marketing
From Statara
September 05, 2023
Gale and SirsiDynix Announce Partnership That Will Expand CloudSource Index by More Than One B…
From Gale, part of Cengage Group
August 29, 2023
Editors' picks
Latest in Finance
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2023 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell