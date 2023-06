University of Rochester sues Rochester University over recent name change

against Rochester University, a Christian college in Michigan, over its recent name change.

against Rochester University, a Christian college in Michigan, over its recent name change.

against Rochester University, a Christian college in Michigan, over its recent name change.

against Rochester University, a Christian college in Michigan, over its recent name change.

against Rochester University, a Christian college in Michigan, over its recent name change.

The New York university is asking the judge to block Rochester University from using its name, which it adopted in 2019. It previously was known as Rochester College, and it was originally opened in 1959 under the name North Central Christian College.

The New York university is asking the judge to block Rochester University from using its name, which it adopted in 2019. It previously was known as Rochester College, and it was originally opened in 1959 under the name North Central Christian College.

The New York university is asking the judge to block Rochester University from using its name, which it adopted in 2019. It previously was known as Rochester College, and it was originally opened in 1959 under the name North Central Christian College.

The New York university is asking the judge to block Rochester University from using its name, which it adopted in 2019. It previously was known as Rochester College, and it was originally opened in 1959 under the name North Central Christian College.

The New York university is asking the judge to block Rochester University from using its name, which it adopted in 2019. It previously was known as Rochester College, and it was originally opened in 1959 under the name North Central Christian College.

The

University of Rochester

,

which was founded in 1850, says the similar names will likely lead to the two institutions being confused with one another.