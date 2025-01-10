University of the Arts lands $8.3M in bids for 2 buildings

from Philadelphia real estate investor Allan Domb for one of the institution’s most valuable properties, the Arts Alliance, according to court papers filed Wednesday.

The trustee managing UArts’ assets in bankruptcy left open a window for competing bids and could hold an auction for the property.

The trustee, Alfred Giuliano, also secured the sale of a performance hall owned by UArts known as the Arts Bank for

just under $1.8 million

to Lantern Theater Company, a Pennsylvania nonprofit.