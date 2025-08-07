University of Utah board moves to cut 81 academic programs

in response to a new state law ordering public colleges to cut funding for certain academic offerings and administrative functions and invest in high-demand fields.

The programs up for elimination range from a bachelor’s in chemistry teaching to a Ph.D. in theater. Most of them are graduate programs, and about one-quarter are in the university’s humanities college. The programs can be discontinued once the Utah System of Higher Education and state lawmakers sign off on the plan, according to a Tuesday announcement from the university.

Each of the programs graduated at most one student over the past eight years, Richard Preiss, president of the university’s Academic Senate,

said in a July 22 letter

to the board.