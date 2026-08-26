Some colleges begin accepting tuition payments via Venmo

PayPal Holdings and its peer-to-peer payment tool Venmo have integrated with three college payments technology companies to enable tuition payments to some colleges and universities, expanding their brands better known for accepting payments at merchants.

PayPal Holdings and its peer-to-peer payment tool Venmo have integrated with three college payments technology companies to enable tuition payments to some colleges and universities, expanding their brands better known for accepting payments at merchants.

PayPal Holdings and its peer-to-peer payment tool Venmo have integrated with three college payments technology companies to enable tuition payments to some colleges and universities, expanding their brands better known for accepting payments at merchants.

PayPal Holdings and its peer-to-peer payment tool Venmo have integrated with three college payments technology companies to enable tuition payments to some colleges and universities, expanding their brands better known for accepting payments at merchants.

PayPal Holdings and its peer-to-peer payment tool Venmo have integrated with three college payments technology companies to enable tuition payments to some colleges and universities, expanding their brands better known for accepting payments at merchants.

PayPal Holdings and its peer-to-peer payment tool Venmo have integrated with three college payments technology companies to enable tuition payments to some colleges and universities, expanding their brands better known for accepting payments at merchants.

PayPal and the Venmo app will allow tuition payments at some colleges via the college tech firms

Illumia, Nelnet Campus Commerce and TouchNet Information Systems, PayPal said in a

press release on Wednesday

. Some of the

schools accepting PayPal and Venmo payments include