University of Utah to shutter Sandy location in January

state directive to reallocate nearly $20 million in funding to programs designed to meet workforce needs

state directive to reallocate nearly $20 million in funding to programs designed to meet workforce needs

state directive to reallocate nearly $20 million in funding to programs designed to meet workforce needs

state directive to reallocate nearly $20 million in funding to programs designed to meet workforce needs

state directive to reallocate nearly $20 million in funding to programs designed to meet workforce needs

The University of Utah will shutter its satellite Sandy campus on Jan. 1

The University of Utah will shutter its satellite Sandy campus on Jan. 1

The University of Utah will shutter its satellite Sandy campus on Jan. 1

The University of Utah will shutter its satellite Sandy campus on Jan. 1

The University of Utah will shutter its satellite Sandy campus on Jan. 1

The

decades-old Sandy Center

,

located 15 miles south of the university

, primarily offers

general education courses that are also available at the main campus and online, the university

said

in a Friday announcement

.