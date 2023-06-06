 Skip to main content
close search
site logo

Virginia to eliminate degree requirements for most state jobs

State movement on the issue reflects ongoing private sector interest in reducing reliance on four-year degrees for hiring purposes.

Published June 6, 2023
Kathryn Moody's headshot
Senior Editor
Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin speaks during an election-night rally at the Westfields Marriott Washington Dulles on November 02, 2021 in Chantilly, Virginia.
Glenn Youngkin speaks at a 2021 election-night rally in Chantilly, Virginia. Now governor of the state, Youngkin has eliminated degree requirements for many state jobs. Anna Moneymaker via Getty Images

First published on

HR Dive
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

Virginia will join a rising number of states eliminating degree requirements for a vast majority of state jobs, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced May 30.

Almost 90% of state job listings will be affected by the change, according to the announcement.

“On day one we went to work reimagining workforce solutions in government and this key reform will expand opportunities for qualified applicants who are ready to serve Virginians,” Youngkin said in a statement. “Last month, Virginia achieved the highest labor force participation rate in nearly ten years demonstrating the Commonwealth’s sustained workforce developments.” 

Several states, including New Jersey, Alaska, Pennsylvania and Utah, have made shifts to allow workers with alternative qualifications — be it certifications or job experience — a shot at state jobs.

“We are also working hard to examine regulated occupations and professions to find ways to simplify and speed up credentialing processes and universal licensing recognition for individuals who want to live and work in Virginia,” Virginia Secretary of Labor Bryan Slater said in a statement.   

State movement on the issue reflects ongoing interest in the private sector in reducing reliance on four-year degrees for hiring purposes. Middle-skill jobs, especially, have been a keen target for alternative credential proponents. More than 60% of such jobs are listed as requiring a bachelor’s degree despite a degree not being a good evaluation for the skills required by the job, according to a Bain & Co., OneTen and Grads of Life report released in February.

Hiring platforms still struggle to showcase and verify alternative credentials, however, a March report from Northeastern University showed, which may slow adoption.

Filed Under: Policy & Legal

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
AmberStudent Launches One-Stop Study Abroad Solution with AmberPlus
From Amberstudent
May 23, 2023
Grammarly Survey: Higher Ed Gives Itself a High Mark for Career Prep — but Employers and Stude…
From Grammarly
June 02, 2023
Medical Students at 10 Schools Receive Free Access to Next-Gen Study Planner for USMLE Exams
From Blueprint Prep
May 17, 2023
Editors' picks
Latest in Policy & Legal
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2023 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell